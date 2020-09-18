As restaurants prepare to open at 50% capacity Monday, the president of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association said the increase is not enough to keep the struggling industry afloat.
“Unfortunately, the order does not go far enough to return the industry to the standards in place before July 15,” said John Longstreet, president and CEO of the PRLA.
After opening at 50% capacity earlier this year, restaurants capacity was reduced to 25% July 15 to mitigate a spike in COVID-19 cases. Gov. Tom Wolf also ordered bars that do not serve food to close.
To increase capacity back to 50%, restaurants across the state must self-certify that they are following protocols to stem the spread of the virus.
In an order signed Thursday, Wolf indicated restaurants must stop serving alcohol at 11 p.m. He previously indicated the cutoff time would be 10 p.m.
“As we continue to take critical steps to continue to mitigate the spread of COVI-19, we also recognize that this pandemic has taken a significant toll on the food services industry, so we must balance public health and economic recovery,” Wolf said. “These orders give restaurants the ability to increase indoor occupancy safely while giving customers confidence when deciding to patronize a restaurant.”
Longstreet said the measures are not enough for an industry that continues to feel “economic pain inflicted by operating restrictions.”
“The PRLA advocates for normal operating hours, eliminating the meal requirement, and the ban on bar seating, allowing events to operate at 50% capacity, and permitting restaurant capacity at a minimum of 50% capacity while removing the self-certification component that no other industry must sign to operate,” he said. “Restaurants have remained a target of state mandates, and despite adapting to rapid changes, many restaurants fail to meet even basic profit margins in this dire situation.”
Local DOH data updates reported Friday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 763 cases (+4); 14,365 negative tests; seven deaths (no change)
Greene County: 166 cases (+1); 3,954 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,268 cases (+18); 23,596 negative tests; 29 deaths (+1)
Westmoreland County: 2,032 cases (+11); 40,423 negative tests; 50 deaths (+1)
Allegheny County: 11,578 cases (+68); 163,132 negative tests; 344 deaths (+2)
Pennsylvania: 148,683 (+760); 1,732,805 negative tests; 7,934 deaths (+21)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 18 cases in residents; 17 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facilities; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 13 facilities; 78 cases in residents; 17 in employees; nine deaths
Westmoreland County: 23 facilities; 216 cases in residents; 64 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 101 facilities; 1,446 cases in residents; 493 in employees; 279 deaths
Pennsylvania: 957 facilities; 22,162 cases in residents; 4,839 in employees; 5,343 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
