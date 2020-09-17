State officials have officially requested a stay of an order that declared gathering limits unconstitutional.
If a federal judge grants the request, it would stop the ruling from going into effect while attorneys appeal the finding on behalf of Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
“Suddenly abandoning the large gathering limitations will allow the virus to freely spread throughout the commonwealth. This risk of harm to the public outweighs any harm to plaintiffs,” Chief Deputy Attorney General Karen M. Romano wrote in the request, filed Wednesday.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV found the state’s gathering limits – 25 indoors and 250 outdoors – violated First Amendment protections that guarantee the right to assembly. Stickman’s ruling also deemed stay-at-home and non-life-sustaining business closures unconstitutional, but those orders have not been in place for several months.
The ruling was in response to a lawsuit initiated by Fayette, Greene, Washington and Butler counties, and included lawmakers, individuals and businesses in those counties. An attorney for the plaintiffs has until Monday to respond to the motion.
Romano also filed notice of appeal to the Third Circuit Court, which handles cases in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
In the motion for a stay, Romano argued that Stickman “does not consider the manner in which COVID-19 is spread or the rationale for adopting the congregate limits.”
She also noted that other courts have not ruled challenges to mitigation efforts were unconstitutional.
“The split in authority created by the court’s opinion makes it difficult, if not impossible, for defendants to manage the pandemic effectively and has created confusion and uncertainty throughout Pennsylvania,” Romano wrote.
She argued that issuing a stay “will allow a life-saving mitigation tool to remain in place and preserving the lives of Pennsylvanians while the legal issues are addressed on appeal.”
The filing argued in favor of numerical gathering limits, contending they “serve to limit confusion, are easily understandable, and amendable to comparatively swift administration.
“If all congregate limits are abandoned, the virus will be free to spread like wildfire throughout the commonwealth, resulting in an increased rate of infection and increased death. This harm cannot be undone,” Romano wrote. “Eliminating the commonwealth’s ability to limit large gatherings will inescapably increase the prevalence of superspreader events, leading to a larger number of people dying from this disease than otherwise would occur. As far as our medical science has come, death remains irrevocable.”
Local DOH data updates reported Thursday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 759 cases (+4); 14,314 negative tests; seven deaths (no change)
Greene County: 165 cases (+3); 3,925 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,250 cases (+12); 23,458 negative tests; 28 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 2,021 cases (+18); 40,240 negative tests; 50 deaths (+1)
Allegheny County: 11,510 cases (+83); 162,251 negative tests; 342 deaths (+1)
Pennsylvania: 147,923 (+933); 1,721,275 negative tests; 7,913 deaths (+10)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 18 cases in residents; 17 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facilities; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 13 facilities; 76 cases in residents; 17 in employees; nine deaths
Westmoreland County: 23 facilities; 216 cases in residents; 64 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 101 facilities; 1,442 cases in residents; 492 in employees; 277 deaths
Pennsylvania: 957 facilities; 22,095 cases in residents; 4,825 in employees; 5,327 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
