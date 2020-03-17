The number of Pennsylvanians who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen to 96, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Tuesday during a briefing from Harrisburg.
Locally, those numbers include two people from Washington County, seven from Allegheny County and one from Beaver County.
Levine added that 879 patients had tested as negative, according to the latest records. She said the growing use of commercial and hospital laboratories means more Pennsylvanians are now being tested outside of the state laboratory than within it. She said the increasing use of such outside tests makes it more difficult to track exposures.
“We are not yet seeing sustained community spread,” she said. “However, we do expect that sustained community spread will happen in Pennsylvania.”
Community spread is said to occur when officials are unable to identify the direct cause of a person’s contraction of a contagious illness.
The state count does not include three presumptive positive cases in Allegheny County. The county’s health department reported those cases Tuesday morning, but noted they were done by a lab that only recently began testing, and the results require confirmation.
Levine noted several growing needs amid the crisis.
“Please donate blood,” she said. “Local blood banks are asking for residents to continue to donate blood. They have precautions in place so that you can donate blood safely.”
She also noted the need to donate to food banks and to call on seniors in the community “to make sure they have what they need.”
Levine said people experiencing mental health trouble – or who know others who are – can text PA to 741741.
She also implored people to stay home, and she provided the reminders for staying healthy. Those include washing hands frequently for 20-second intervals.
“What is most important for Pennsylvanians to remember is to stay calm, stay home and stay safe,” she said.
Neil Weaver, executive deputy secretary of the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development, distinguished essential and nonessential businesses, in response to a question. Weaver included “businesses that focus on the health and safety of Pennsylvanians” as providing essential services.
He listed extensive examples of each.
In an earlier written statement, DCED Secretary Dennis Davin said, “We strongly urge non-essential businesses across the commonwealth to do their part by temporarily closing as we work to flatten the curve and protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians.”
More information can be found at health.pa.gov.
