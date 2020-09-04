Heading into the long Labor Day weekend Friday, the state’s top health official urged Pennsylvanians to avoid large gatherings and be vigilant about wearing masks in public.
“COVID-19 knows no bounds – it doesn’t respect county or state lines and it certainly doesn’t take a holiday, so it is important that we remind our neighbors to stay safe over the long weekend as COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians should refrain from attending large gatherings, and if you do go out and interact with others, social distance, wash your hands frequently and wear a mask. Remember: My mask protects you, and your mask protects me and by wearing a mask it shows that you care about others, and that you are committed to protecting the lives of those around you.”
Levine said an increasing number of those who have tested positive for the virus have reported attending a gathering.
Fayette and Greene counties have continued to maintain a lower weekly percentage of positive COVID-19 tests than the state overall.
In data released Friday by the state Department of Health, between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3 the state had 42.6 cases per 100,000 residents and a 4% positivity rate of tests.
Fayette County, meanwhile, had 16.1 cases per 100,000 and a 2.9% positivity rate. Greene County had 21.9 cases per 100,000 and a 3.7% positivity rate.
The state uses both numbers in its recommendations for how school districts should conduct classes.
The measures put both counties in the “moderate” category for the spread of the virus, meaning hybrid or full remote learning is suggested.
Locally, Washington was the only county to exceed the state numbers, logging a 4.6% positivity rate on tests and 43.4 cases per 100,000 residents.
Those numbers still put the county in the moderate category for virus spread.
Local DOH data updates reported Friday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 705 cases (+2); 12,865 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Greene County: 145 cases (no change); 3,625 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,117 cases (+9); 21,442 negative tests; 28 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,861 cases (+10); 38,115 negative tests; 49 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 10,641 cases (+92); 151,621 negative tests; 324 deaths (no change)
Pennsylvania: 137,662 cases (+891); 1,576,879 negative tests; 7,742 deaths (+10)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 18 cases in residents; 16 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 12 facilities; 65 cases in residents; 15 in employees; seven deaths
Westmoreland County: 24 facilities; 204 cases in residents; 64 in employees; 32 deaths
Allegheny County: 101 facilities; 1,287 cases in residents; 401 in employees; 248 deaths
Pennsylvania: 942 facilities; 21,307 cases in residents; 4,564 in employees; 5,235 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
