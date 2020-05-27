Local lawmakers are frustrated area counties weren’t among the first to be moved from yellow to green.
Last Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced 17 counties will move to green on May 29: Bradford, Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, McKean, Montour, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Venango and Warren.
Counties like Fayette, Greene, Westmoreland and Washington, which were moved to yellow May 15, were not included.
“It’s absurd that we are not green,” said state Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin, adding that Fayette County has only 94 cases out of its 135,000 residents. “That’s only .06% and no increase in that number in many days.”
Stefano said there’s a balance to be achieved between keeping the economy running while protecting those most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Businesses like salons, barbershops, restaurants and taverns are seriously suffering for the continued closures, he said.
“We must open up our area now, not tomorrow,” Stefano said. “I’m joining my colleagues in the Senate to put an end to this Wolf dictatorship and bring that balance back to our area.”
This week, Stefano said he will have a business liability protection bill ready to be introduced. “This economic shutdown, for the sake of people’s health, has been very damaging for our local businesses,” Stefano said. “As they reopen, trying their best to protect their workers, the last thing they need is to fight off a lawsuit for making people sick.”
Stefano said it’s nearly impossible to pinpoint where someone may have picked up COVID-19, but added it’s economically devastating to fight off a lawsuit, which adds insult to injury.
He added that the bill would not be immunity from lawsuits, just protection as it would not apply to those who are fraudulent or negligent.
State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Jefferson, said she will continue to push to move Greene, Fayette and Washington counties to the green reopening designation, adding that her residents deserve answers to why they weren’t included in the counties that will move to the green designation this week.
“Our communities have done their part and have helped flatten the curve and are practicing safe behaviors, and that includes my district offices,” Snyder said. “While the governor said the state has closely monitored yellow counties for outbreaks, we have had zero outbreaks. This doesn’t make sense.”
Snyder said she will continue to urge the governor to reconsider his decision and move those counties to green.
Adding to the frustration, said state Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, there are no cognizable metrics outlined for making the transition.
“The governor claims to be transparent and says decisions are made based on data, but what data?” he asked.
Warner said it is "beyond ridiculous" to expect people to trust decisions being made by the state government without any information or data to back up those decisions.
“More and more, people are feeling like they are being held captive by this governor,” Warner said, adding that neighboring states like West Virginia, Maryland and Ohio are open for business. “Many people are heading down to West Virginia just to get a haircut or eat at a restaurant.”
Warner said he and other legislators have been working on a variety of bills throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
One bill Warner cosponsored, which he said is truly a bipartisan effort, will provide as much as $40 million in additional funding to volunteer fire and EMS companies on the front lines of protecting public health and safety.
“These organizations have lost virtually all of their fundraising opportunities, so it is important we provide the assistance they need to keep serving our communities,” Warner said.
