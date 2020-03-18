The City of Monessen declared a state of emergency, closing various locations in the city from the public for two weeks.
Monessen Mayor Matthew Shorraw issued the proclamation Tuesday evening due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
The proclamation states that all city properties including all parks, the library and cultural center, the Monessen Civic Center, the Monessen Police Department and Monessen City Hall will be closed to the public from March 18 to April 1.
“Residents are asked to conduct any business with city hall online, by phone or by mail,” the proclamation states.
If a member of the public must be present to conduct business, they should contact the city to make special arrangements.
The proclamation states that entry to the police department will not be permitted by anyone other than members of the department, and notes modified guidelines for police repose.
“The Monessen Police Department will answer all emergency calls; however, any non-emergency calls that can be handled over the phone will be taken care of in that manner,” the proclamation states.
City council meetings will remain as scheduled unless decided otherwise, but the the public and non-essential staff is encouraged not to attend.
Though there have been no reported case in Westmoreland County, Shorraw and the members of council requested citizens and businesses abide by health recommendations to limit the spread of the virus.
The Monessen Police Department can be contacted at 724-684-4620 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by calling 911 all other times.
