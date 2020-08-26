As students head back to the classroom, state officials acknowledged Wednesday that the 2020-21 school year will be very different for children and their parents.
“This has been an extremely difficult time for families, particularly those with children,” state Secretary of Human Services Teresa Miller said during a Tuesday press conference.
Miller said that many parents whose school-aged children are in hybrid or fully remote learning may face struggles finding or affording child care.
“We recognize that families need flexibility right now, so we’re significantly modifying and relaxing restrictions on school aged child care,” she said.
Families are able to create “collectives” or “learning pods” with other families in their community to offer supervised child care during school hours.
There is no licensing process, Miller said.
DHS is also working with agencies like United Way and the YMCA to establish programs in commercial settings that would provide child care.
“We don’t want our parents quitting their jobs to stay at home with their school-aged children,” Miller said.
Asked about when it’s appropriate to leave a child at home alone, Miller said there’s not set age or law for when that is acceptable, noting it has to do with the child’s maturity, and how long the parent would be away from the home.
If COVID-19 cases are discovered in schools, Department of Education Secretary Pedro Rivera said school officials would use the same method of communicating that to parents as they would if a case a measles were detected.
He stressed that state-issued guidance on how to return to school was just that – guidance for districts to consider while taking into account their community’s needs. He said the state offered the guidelines earlier this month so school officials “can personalize them around the needs of the community.”
With stat guidance and district decisions, Rivera also said that those who care for children must do their part in keeping children safe and monitoring their health.
“The best action a family can take … is putting mitigation efforts in place,” he said. “There’s no substitute for due diligence of the family.”
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said she could not speculate what actions may be taken if outbreaks hit specific schools, but noted, “We would take whatever actions are necessary to protect public health.”
“We’ll be watching all of our data really, really closely,” she said.
Local DOH data updates reported Wednesday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 665 cases (+2); 11,983 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Greene County: 135 cases (no change); 3,405 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 994 cases (+11); 19,603 negative tests; 24 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,763 cases (+15); 36,151 negative tests; 49 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 10,004 cases (+14); 141,442 negative tests; 301 deaths (+5)
Pennsylvania: 130,536 cases (+501); 1,457,642 negative tests; 7,624 deaths (+19)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; 14 cases in residents; 11 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 11 facilities; 57 cases in residents; 10 in employees; five deaths
Westmoreland County: 22 facilities; 204 cases in residents; 57 in employees; 32 deaths
Allegheny County: 96 facilities; 1,181 cases in residents; 383 in employees; 224 deaths
Pennsylvania: 922 facilities; 20,835 cases in residents; 4,428 in employees; 5,155 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
