Domestic violence call lines were “eerily quiet” during stay-at-home orders in March and April, then skyrocketed, said state officials.
“We kept checking our phones. We thought they weren’t working,” said Lori Sywensky, executive director of Turning Point of Lehigh Valley Tuesday.
She described a trend which officials said was statewide, with a 19% decrease in calls during stay-at-home orders, a slight uptick in April and a surge in June.
“What we knew, or expected to happen is the floodgates would open, and that’s what happened,” she said.
Often, domestic violence survivors would call from a car or basement, and disconnect the line while they were quarantined with abusive partners or family members. As more employees returned to work, survivors took the opportunity to flee domestic violence, she said.
Sywensky, the Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) gathered for a press conference Tuesday to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month and to remind those who are being abused that help is always available.
“Please know that you are not alone in this and help is available to keep you and your family safe,” said DHS Secretary Teresa Miller.
Signs of domestic abuse include a victim making excuses for their partner’s behavior, personality changes, unexplained injuries and isolation. Children are especially susceptible to long-term trauma caused by domestic violence, even as witnesses to the abuse. Children who were abused are more likely to have lasting emotional and developmental damage, and to enter abusive relationships themselves or become perpetrators.
PCADV received $10 million in funding through the CARES Act, which they used to ensure their services continued throughout the pandemic. Funding was put toward new technologies for helping victims remotely, enhancing shelters for social distancing, and hotel stays for people fleeing an abusive relationship.
“So I want to make clear, if you find you are in a domestic violence situation, help is always available,” Miller said.
The statewide data for domestic violence calls during stay-at-home orders will be made available in December, officials said.
Anyone who is experiencing domestic violence is asked to call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233 or text “LOVEIS” to 22522. Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern PA, which serves Washington, Greene and Fayette Counties, can be reached at 1-800-791-4000 or 724-223-9190 in Washington, 724-852-2463 in Greene and 724-439-9500 in Fayette County. The Blackburn Center in Greensburg can be reached at 888-832-2272. Call 911 if you are in need of immediate help.
