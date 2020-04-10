As local, state and federal officials continue to urge residents to isolate themselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19, representatives from Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Fish and Boat Commission are now encouraging the public to enjoy the outdoors – with caution.
State DCNR and FBC reps held a tele-conference call Thursday to speak with roughly 40 media members to provide updates on guidelines to outdoor recreation, including fishing, related to the stay-at-home order intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The representatives, who included DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn and Deputy Secretary for Parks and Forestry John Norbeck, and FBC Executive Director Tim Schaeffer, spoke to the media about how residents across the state are encouraged to enjoy the outdoors while still being mindful of the virus.
Dunn said that since Gov. Tom Wolf issued the stay-at-home order on April 1, state officials began assessing the physical and mental benefits to residents of going outdoors to engage in outdoor activity, such as walking, hiking or running, as long as residents are maintaining social distancing.
“We encourage everyone to recreate close to home, safely,” she said. “We encourage residents to think about their backyards, their nearby trails and parks, their outdoors resources close to home, within 15 minutes of travel time from their homes.”
Dunn strongly urged residents to avoid crowded trails, parks and fishing spots, and to find another local location or revisit those sites during less popular hours.
Norbeck encouraged residents to not travel outside of their respective communities to other outdoor locations across the state, such as state parks, forests, private camps and leased campsites.
Dunn said although it is “good news” that current data is showing more residents across the Commonwealth are maintaining social distancing, she and the other officials are still reminding everyone to “be considerate, and wear a mask to protect yourself and others as recommended.”
In regards to fishing, Schaeffer said the state made the decision to open trout season early due to concerns with potentially large crowds attending the original opening day.
“Opening day of trout season typically brings out a lot of avid fishermen, and it was important for us that large crowds are minimized and that we need to flatten the opening day curve,” he said. “We are really delighted how effective that decision has been, especially since our staff did a great job of stocking trout across thousands of waters across the state. Because of this, there is now no rush for anyone to get out there.”
Schaeffer said maintaining social distancing while fishing is “rather easy,” recommending anglers to engage in the “Rod Rule,” where if the fishing rods are able to touch they should be distance themselves further.
According to Norbeck, an average of 3.2 million of trout are stocked throughout Pennsylvania each year, and over 600,000 have been stocked so far this year.
However, state officials decided this year that the locations and numbers of trout being stocked would not be published to the public, to prevent potential overcrowding of anglers at specific locations.
Norbeck added that anglers should only travel and fish with immediate family members within the household.
“It is very important for family members to stay within their unit, and there are any relatives who are sick or feel ill, they need to please stay home,” he said. “And please, wear masks if you’re able, and do not share your fishing gear with anyone else, outside of immediate family.”
If anglers witness other residents not maintaining social distancing, they are encouraged to call the state Boat and Fish Commission and provide the locations.
“We have people in the field who can definitely help,” Schaeffer said.
He added that he feels the ongoing crisis does provide an opportunity for more and more people to engage in healthy and/or relaxing outdoors activities such as trout fishing.
“It’s a perfect thing for families to do together,” he said. “Youths under 16 do not need a fishing license, and those over 16 who need to purchase one will find it is easy to do, by visiting our website and our mobile phone app.”
Schaeffer said FBC manages 300 water accesses across the state, and they are all open.
“Now more than ever – and especially in light of the fact that Earth Day is right around the corner (April 22) – outdoors activities such as fishing is a crucial refuge from what is going on in our world,” he said.
He added that all state marinas continue to be closed, but information pertaining to obtaining launch pads for kayaking can be found on the FBC website.
As for state parks, Dunn said trails are open but any facilities that initiate hand-touch are closed. She urged all visitors to still maintain social distancing, and bring hand sanitizer, bottled water and snacks.
“And please remember to take it all home with you,” she said. “Leave no trace.”
Norbeck added that reservations for campgrounds visits up till April 30 have been canceled, and officials will soon make a decision as to whether or not that deadline will be extended.
When asked about concerns regarding interstate travel, Schaeffer said Gov. Wolf has made it “very clear” that non-Pennsylvania residents need to refrain from visiting the Commonwealth’s outdoors recreational offerings. And that message appears to be sinking in.
“The number of licenses purchased by Pennsylvania residents are about the same as last year, but non-resident license purchases are down 10 percent,” he said.
Dunn said the overall initiative by state officials to stress the importance of staying at home and maintain social distancing also appears to be working.
“Traffic numbers are down significantly across the state, according to PennDOT,” she said. “It seems apparent that more residents are getting the message.”
As for residents who may not have easy access to state parks within 15 minutes of their homes, Schaeffer encourages them to take advantage of local trails and parks, providing that their local municipality has not deemed the area closed.
“Find what is near you, make sure they are open to the public, and take walks, and enjoy nature, because it is great for your health and well being,” he said. “Just be safe about it.”
Dunn said she encourages residents to go online and research what outdoors offerings are near them, adding that Pennsylvania has 6,000 local parks.
And all of the officials agreed that residents feeling the urge to embrace the outdoors should remember not to engage in any sports or activities that involve close contact and/or touching equipment, as well as any extreme sports or activities involving risky behavior, as state and medical staffs and resources are limited.
“We can’t say it enough: Be smart, and be safe,” Dunn said.
