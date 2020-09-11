State officials reflected on the importance of first responders on Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
“While this year has brought many challenges, our colleagues have answered them with perseverance, teamwork, new ideas, flexibility, and most importantly, with the steadfast dedication to serving those in need, said state Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego.
“Unfortunately we learned very early on in the pandemic response that our line of work creates unique and frequent exposure risks, including COVID-19,” he said.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, too, commended those health care workers and first responders who have sacrificed during the course of the pandemic.
“Without hesitation, our health care providers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, advanced life support teams, National Guard members, firefighters and police officers have, once again, answered the call to save lives. They have worked nonstop to save lives in our communities in hospitals, and in long-term-care facilities, and they have spent time away from their families, to keep them safe after treating COVID-19 patients,” Levine said.
She urged unity among state residents in mitigation efforts like masking as a means to keep first responders safe and reduce the spread of the virus.
“What this global pandemic has certainly taught us … is how interconnected we all are,” Levine said. “We are literally – not just philosophically – we are literally all in this together.”
“What do you do impacts the community. And that is why it’s so important to be united,” Levine said.
Local DOH data updates reported Thursday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 733 cases (+5); 13,296 negative tests; seven deaths (no change)
Greene County: 156 cases (+3); 3,753 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,177 cases (+14); 22,654 negative tests; 28 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,945 cases (+20); 39,239 negative tests; 49 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 11,069 cases (+100); 156,601 negative tests; 331 deaths (+1)
Pennsylvania: 142,885 (+1,008); 1,652,028 negative tests; 7,537 deaths (+17)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 18 cases in residents; 16 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 13 facilities; 68 cases in residents; 16 in employees; eight deaths
Westmoreland County: 23 facilities; 212 cases in residents; 64 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 99 facilities; 1,416 cases in residents; 484 in employees; 273 deaths
Pennsylvania: 947 facilities; 21,759 cases in residents; 4,727 in employees; 5,290 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
