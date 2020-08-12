As contact tracers work to notify those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 across the state, scams related to their work have also taken root.
State officials said contact tracers should never ask for a social security number, banking information, passwords, photographs or videos. They also do not ask for any type of payment, nor will they ask for information via text message or via a website link.
A contact tracer may, however, ask for verification of birth date, address and phone number. If a person has already tested positive for COVID-19, they may also ask for the date of and location where the test was done.
“Contact-tracing is vital in the state’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and we want Pennsylvanians to be confident that if they receive a call from a contact-tracer that the call is legitimate,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “If someone is unsure and would like to verify if the caller does in fact work in contact tracing, they can call the PA Department of Health at 1-877-PA HEALTH (1-877-724-3258) to verify.”
Officials said the initial contact with a tracer will be made by phone call. Subsequent communication may come in the form of text messages, emails or snail mail.
State Secretary of Aging Robert Torres noted that older adults are at particular risk of being victims of this insidious type of scam.
“Scammers prefer to prey on individuals who may be more trusting, are alone, or may respond out of confusion or fear,” said Sec. Torres. “COVID-19 has isolated many older adults from family and other supports. Therefore, it’s understandable that an older adult, hearing that they may have been exposed, would want to cooperate with any effort to protect themselves or a loved one. However, it’s important that they stay alert about any contact from anyone identifying themselves as a contact tracer and do not provide personal information until they are sure the individual and information are legitimate.”
Local DOH data updates reported between Monday and Tuesday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 582 cases (+20) 10,138 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Greene County: 118 cases (+1); 3,119 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 871 cases (+9); 17,332 negative tests; 13 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,573 cases (+18); 32,609 negative tests; 47 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 9,078 cases (+70); 125,169 negative tests; 259 deaths (+5)
Pennsylvania: 121,130 cases (+849); 1,271,976 negative tests; 7,385 deaths (+33)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; nine cases in residents; 11 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 10 facilities; 36 cases in residents; eight in employees; four deaths
Westmoreland County: 22 facilities; 190 cases in residents; 50 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 89 facilities; 1,018 cases in residents; 351 in employees; 195 deaths
Pennsylvania: 887 facilities; 20,119 cases in residents; 4,186 in employees; 5,012 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
