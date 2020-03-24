There’s enough food to go around, even as the economic fallout from closures prompted by COVID-19 continues.
That was one of Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding’s main messages during a virtual press conference that also featured state Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller Tuesday.
Redding urged Pennsylvanians to be “more measured in our food shopping than we have been the last two weeks.”
“The unnecessary panic buying, emptying of shelves is causing serious supply chain challenges for the retail stores, regional food banks and the local food pantries,” Redding said.
Redding said that there is no food shortage but added that a return to normal food-buying habits would allow grocery chains and their suppliers and shippers to keep stores stocked while also providing food to regional food banks tasked with ramping up supply to meet rapidly increasing need.
State officials reported a 23% increase in online benefit applications last week compared to the previous six weeks, including SNAP, TANF, LIHEAP and Medical Assistance. Redding reported that the state logged new unemployment claims from 240,000 Pennsylvanians last week, resulting in many people calling on help from food banks for the first time.
“We have had significant increased interest in farm markets, local food supply, local sourcing of product for retail and beyond,” Redding said.
Anyone currently on SNAP who misses a deadline who is not able to submit the paperwork or complete an interview or provide verification for any reason during this emergency, we will ensure their SNAP benefit continues.
Miller said that her department will ensure that SNAP benefits continue for anyone currently on SNAP who misses a deadline, isn’t able to submit related paperwork or complete an interview or provide verifications for any reason during the COVID-19 emergency. The department submitted a waiver request to the federal Food and Nutrition Service in an effort to ensure the continuity in benefits, according to Miller.
