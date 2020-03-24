State police issued 27 warnings statewide Monday to nonlife-sustaining businesses that did not close.
Gov. Tom Wolf, last week, ordered a number of businesses to close their physical locations, hoping to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Enforcement of the ordered closures started this week. In Troop B, which encompasses Fayette, Greene, Washington and Allegheny counties, two warnings were issued.
Troop A, which includes Westmoreland, Somerset, Indiana and Cambria counties, issued four warnings.
No citations were issued anywhere in the state, and police did not detail which businesses received warnings.
“As expected, we found the overwhelming majority of people and businesses across the commonwealth are voluntarily complying with the order and doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said state police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick. “This process is two phased beginning with warnings to gain voluntary compliance, followed by enforcement as necessary.”
(1) comment
Yum yum bagel cafe is still open inside! I saw people sitting at tables reading the paper, eating & having coffee like normal!!!!! Shame on Paul the owner !!!!!!
