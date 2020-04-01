State police are revising how they respond to certain non-emergency calls to better adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Col. Robert Evanchick, state police commissioner, said troopers will gather information by phone for incidents that do not require in-person response. The change went into effect Wednesday and will remain in place indefinitely.
“This change affects only a limited number of call types, and the public can be confident that the (state police) has the personnel, equipment, and plans in place to respond to emergencies and other critical incidents,” he said.
Call types eligible for a modified response include lost and found items, littering, identity theft, and general requests to speak to a trooper. Police will determine response needs based on individual calls, and in consultation with a supervisor.
Response to emergencies and crimes in progress will remain unchanged.
While state police stations remain open to the public, Evanchick asked those who need to visit in person to observe social distancing guidelines.
Fayette and Greene counties are covered by Troop B, which has stations in Uniontown, Belle Vernon and Waynesburg.
