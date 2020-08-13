A state report released Thursday focuses on several topics related to health disparity, including housing, criminal justice and education.
Chaired by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the COVID-19 Response Task Force for Health Disparity was created in April.
While some may not see the link between health and housing or the other topics addressed in the report, Fetterman, Gov. Tom Wolf and state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said each of the items identified in the report do have an impact on health.
“Whatever existed before the pandemic has been amplified by COVID19,” Fetterman said.
He specifically noted a lack of broadband access in some areas of the state, tying it to missed or lessened educational opportunities for children in some areas.
“We know that where you live is actually a major factor in determining your overall health,” Levine said. “This pandemic of COVID-19 has actually magnified what we call the social determinants of health and the disparities that our communities face.”
The report ranks six policy topics in order or urgency: housing, criminal justice, food insecurity, health disparity, education and economic opportunities. According to the report, each area either directly or indirectly affects the health of Pennsylvanians and must be addressed to appropriately remove the disparities that have existed for generations and have only been exacerbated by the pandemic.
The work of the task force will help inform an internal steering committee on dismantling racism that Wolf recently established.
“The steering committee is made up of key cabinet members working together with our policy leaders to build a short- and long-term policy agenda to dismantle the systemic racism and resulting inequities that exist around us, inequities that have been exacerbated by this pandemic,” Wolf said. “My goal is to be intentional in all aspects of commonwealth work to maintain a commitment to a diverse, culturally responsive workforce.
“I’m grateful to the members of the task force for their work. It is our intention to use the information gathered in this report as the basis for lasting change.”
Local DOH data updates reported between Wednesday and Thursday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 595 cases (+13) 10,278 negative tests; six deaths (no change)
Greene County: 121 cases (+3); 3,153 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 880 cases (+9); 17,630 negative tests; 14 deaths (+1)
Westmoreland County: 1,586 cases (+13); 32,901 negative tests; 47 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 9,192 cases (+114); 126,924 negative tests; 260 deaths (+1)
Pennsylvania: 122,121 cases (+991); 1,288,873 negative tests; 7,409 deaths (+24)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: six facilities; nine cases in residents; 11 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 10 facilities; 36 cases in residents; eight in employees; four deaths
Westmoreland County: 22 facilities; 190 cases in residents; 51 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 90 facilities; 1,044 cases in residents; 355 in employees; 199 deaths
Pennsylvania: 888 facilities; 20,244 cases in residents; 4,192 in employees; 5,037 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
