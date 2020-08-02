Three area state representatives are hosting a drive-in veterans’ recognition ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 22 at noon at the Uniontown Mall.
“It’s always important for us to honor the men and women who have served our country and fought for our freedoms. And during times like these, above all, we want to make sure we’re doing it safely,” state Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, said.
The drive-in ceremony will allow for safe social distancing while honoring all veterans for their service. Cars and motorcycles are welcome.
“Our veteran’s recognition event is one of the things I really look forward to every year,” said state Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis. “I’m excited that we’ve found a creative way to execute it this year, so we can continue to honor those who have served.”
Veterans will tune their radios to an AM radio station, which will be announced at the event, so they can hear the entire ceremony from the safety of their vehicles. To-go lunches will be provided for veterans and their guests to be enjoyed inside their vehicles.
“We are very excited to be hosting this event to support our veterans,” state Rep. Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run Township, said. “No matter what is going on in the world around us, we must always remember to salute and recognize our veterans and the sacrifices they have made.”
Registration is required by Wednesday, Aug. 19, and check-in on the day of the event begins at 10:45 a.m. To register, please visit Rep.Dowling.com/Events or call 724-438-6100.
