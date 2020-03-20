The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed on Friday 83 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 268. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital, according to an announcement from the Department of Health.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine noted, later in the day, the growing size of the daily increases in a streamed briefing from Harrisburg.
“On Wednesday, we had 37 new cases in a day,” she said. “Today, we had 83 cases in one day. So in just two days, we have doubled the amount of new cases.”
She said the increase in positive tests has touched 26 counties, up from two counties two weeks ago. She added that the growth illustrates the need for “the aggressive steps” taken by Gov. Tom Wolf.
In Allegheny County, 28 positive tests have been reported. Other nearby counties with reported cases include Beaver, with three; Washington, with three; and Westmoreland, with four. No positive tests have yet been reported in Fayette or Greene counties.
One death from COVID-19, in Northampton County, has been reported in Pennsylvania.
Wolf, speaking later, announced a $60 million low-interest loan program for businesses he said would be finalized by the state.
Levine focused the lens on younger people early in her comments. The illness hits older people especially hard, she said, but she cited a “preliminary analysis” from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing “that 20 percent of all hospitalized patients in the United States are actually between 20 and 44 years of age.”
She noted worldwide statistics also showing that significant portions of those infected are young or middle-aged people. Then she expressed a concern.
“We are seriously concerned that individuals in the 20 to 44 age range are not heeding the message to stay home and are creating an unnecessary risk to themselves and to others,” she said. “This could lead to a significant impact on our health-care system.”
She implored people to “stay home and limit your interactions to your immediate family.”
Levine noted key precautions, including washing hands for 20 seconds, and she invited people experiencing mental health concerns to text PA to 741741.
Wolf, speaking after Levine, cited what he called his earlier “difficult decision to order the closure of the physical locations of businesses that are not critical to sustaining life in a pandemic and to practice social distancing for all others.”
He recounted, as he explained the decision, the spread of COVID-19 in more and more counties throughout the state. He also described a waiver process available “if you’re a business that believes your mission is critical to sustaining life and providing for the people of Pennsylvania during this crisis.”
He advised people in that situation to reach out to the Department of Community & Economic Development. He also announced a low-interest loan program.
“We’re going to finalize a $60 million low-interest loan program” at the state level, he said, adding mention of the need for federal stimulus measures.
In response to questions about enforcement, Wolf encouraged local officials to use their resources, and he added, “In the meantime, we will use the state police to enforce the rules that we put into place. Again, what we’re trying to do here is limit the exposure of people to their fellow citizens … To the extent we do nothing and just drift, we’re going to have a longer period of challenge than we would otherwise.”
Statewide, there are 268 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs, the Department of Health has reported. The department also noted 2,574 patients who have tested negative.
The department’s announcement on Friday said that with commercial labs taking the role of primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.
A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases is available at https://www.health.pa.gov.
