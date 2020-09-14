Pennsylvania’s top health official said Monday there has been a significant increase in COVID-19 cases this month among those between 19 and 24.
“The most significant difference between the case increases that we are seeing now and what we saw in April is that colleges and universities are back in session,” said state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
In the southwestern part of the state, about 5% of cases were in that age group in April, compared to 30% of the cases in the first two weeks of September. North-central Pennsylvania has seen the steepest increase – 7% of cases in April, as opposed to 69% so far this month, Levine said.
“College and university students are uniquely positioned, now, to help change the course of the spread of this virus by changing and adapting your actions to protect yourself, your friends and others in the community,” she said, urging masking, social distancing, frequent hand washing and caution.
“What happens on campus directly impacts everyone off campus and in the community,” Levine said, noting case increases impact the ability of children who are going to schools and how businesses operate, in addition to students potentially spreading the virus to those who live in a university or college town.
Levine said, however, that if a higher learning institution decides to transition to totally remote learning, sending students home immediately isn’t a solution.
“If they just send everyone home, that would lead to (the return) of potentially positive individuals back in their local communities, and could lead to a spread (of COVID-19),” she said.
Levine also fielded questions about the federal court ruling issued Monday that found gathering limits, and stay-at-home and non-life-sustaining business closure orders issued by her and Gov. Tom Wolf to be unconstitutional.
She said attorneys for the state are reviewing the ruling and will be making decisions about what to do.
When asked about whether the gathering limits currently in place – 25 people indoors and 250 outdoors – were nullified by the ruling, Levine said, “Well, that is the concern.”
“We strongly recommend that people continue to practice the efforts to stop the spread of the virus,” Levine said, noting masking, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. “It’s critically important no matter what the court case says that people follow these very important guidelines and are united in doing so to stop the spread of the virus.”
“We are all interconnected. We are all interdependent and related to each other in terms of the spread of this virus, and we all have a collective responsibility to try and prevent the spread,” Levine said.
Local DOH data updates for both Sunday and Monday include:
COVID-19 cases
Fayette County: 747 cases (+7); 13,963 negative tests; seven deaths (no change)
Greene County: 159 cases (no change); 3,859 negative tests; one death (no change)
Washington County: 1,210 cases (+20); 23,053 negative tests; 28 deaths (no change)
Westmoreland County: 1,985 cases (+23); 39,790 negative tests; 49 deaths (no change)
Allegheny County: 11,268 cases (+142); 159,114 negative tests; 335 deaths (+1)
Pennsylvania: 145,063 (+1,258); 1,684,609 negative tests; 7,869 deaths (+7)
Long-term care living facilities
Fayette County: seven facilities; 18 cases in residents; 17 in employees; one death
Greene County: two facility; two cases in residents; two in employees; no deaths
Washington County: 13 facilities; 70 cases in residents; 16 in employees; eight deaths
Westmoreland County: 23 facilities; 216 cases in residents; 64 in employees; 31 deaths
Allegheny County: 102 facilities; 1,426 cases in residents; 485 in employees; 275 deaths
Pennsylvania: 953 facilities; 21,934 cases in residents; 4,770 in employees; 5,297 deaths
For additional information, visit health.pa.gov.
Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form at www.psp.pa.gov/LCE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.