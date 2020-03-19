The state Supreme Court closed all of the state’s courts as of Thursday, except for essential proceedings, through at least April 3.
The order, which includes common pleas and magisterial district courts, was filed late Wednesday and notes guidance from the federal government suggestion “an immediate need for extraordinary nationwide measures.”
Locally, Fayette, Washington, Greene and Westmoreland counties had already taken action to limit court proceedings.
The directive came after state Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine sent Supreme Court Chief Justice Thomas G. Saylor a letter Wednesday, urging the closure to limit the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to delaying most court proceedings, the Supreme Court order bars evictions, ejectments or other residential displacement based on failure to make rent or loan payments. Requests to evict someone can be filed by mail, but any orders of ejectment will be stayed until on or after April 3.
Under the order, essential functions in common pleas courts includes:
n Emergency bail review and habeas corpus hearings
n Gagnon 1 hearings (for the revocation of probation or parole)
n Bench warrant hearings
n Juvenile delinquency detention and emergency shelter or detention hearings
n Temporary protection-from-abuse hearings
n Emergency petitions for child custody or guardianship
n Civil mental health reviews
n Any pleadings or motions relating to public health concerns and involving immediate and irreparable harm
n Any other function deemed by a president judge to be essential consistent with constitutional requirements.
The order postpones court calendars, scheduling notices, subpoenas and other court orders “compelling appearance by any attorney, litigant other participant in non-essential cases.”
Any jury trials that are currently under way will proceed, but no new ones will begin before April 3. Any jurors summoned to appear through April 3 will not report, though Fayette County canceled its April term of criminal trials and will not conduct court week until May.
“Essential functions” for magisterial courts include:
n Preliminary arraignments for bailable cases
n Criminal case filings and processing
n Preliminary hearings for incarcerated persons only
n Issuance of search warrants
n Emergency protection-from-abuse petitions
District court offices can accept payments by mail, online or by telephone where possible. The order specifically notes that if a payment is missed, it “shall not result” in an arrest warrant, or suspension of driving privileges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.