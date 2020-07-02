A Fayette County theatre is holding its annual summer camp virtually this year.
John Wagner, the artistic director for Summer at the State, said they decided a month ago to offer the virtual version of their summer camp.
“We’ve had a summer camp for two years now, and we were planning to offer it again this year,” Wagner said. “When determining what aspect of Summer at the State’s programming we could offer this year, we decided the summer camp could easily move online.”
Besides the camp being only online this year, Wagner said it will be similar to previous summer camps as they’ve again teamed up with Dance.Laugh.Learn to offer the workshops.
“Campers will explore the world of musical theater with exercises in acting, singing and dancing as well as rehearsing an online musical,” Wagner said.
The musical the campers will perform is unique to the world of online meetings and self quarantining and is titled “Super Happy Awesome News”.
Wagner said the musical is offered through Beat By Beat Press, which publishes original children’s musicals. This was their second show written to be performed online since COVID-19.
The story involves two siblings launching rival “good news” networks and finding themselves going to great lengths for the title of happiest news show.
“‘Super Happy Awesome News’ is written to be rehearsed remotely, performed virtually and shared with audiences online,” Wagner said, adding that the storyline is linear and made up of monologues and songs intended to be performed as solos. “When these scenes are video recorded and played in sequence, it presents a complete musical theater experience.”
Wagner said the show incorporates real stories from kids ages 7-14, and offers a positive outlet for them to express their emotions.
He added that the summer camps brought in 15 to 20 participants in the past, and he’s hopeful to have similar numbers again this year.
“This is a great opportunity for kids to learn about musical theater, all from the comfort of their homes,” Wagner said.
The Summer at the State will run from July 27 to July 31 and is for children ages 7 to 12. The costs is $85.
More information is available by emailing summeratthestate@gmail.com.
