The State Theatre Center for the Arts was renovated while its doors were shut for the coronavirus pandemic, and they are looking forward to welcoming performers back to the stage and audience members back to their seats.
“We’re just looking forward to having people back at the State Theatre and bringing people in to enjoy our various events,” said Executive Director Erica Miller. “This is a challenging time for all of us, but this is a hard time for the arts.”
The theater secured a capital grant through the Fayette County Tourism Grant Program in January for a dressing room project, which involves adding a drop ceiling, replacing chairs, installing mirrors attached to the walls and replacing lighting with LED lights that save the theater money on electricity and reduce heat in the room.
“It’s just make it a more user-friendly dressing area,” she said.
They also repainted the stage walls and floors.
“We’ve decided to get moving with that project while we’re closed,” she said.
As the county moves into the green phase on Friday, the theater is making plans and looking for clarification on how they are allowed to operate. The green phase prohibits gatherings of more than 250, but says entertainment venues can operate at 50 percent capacity. The State Theatre has a capacity of about 1,400.
The executive board of the State Theatre voted to form a reopening committee that will determine these specifics and how to operate safely with social distancing, and determine sanitation guidelines during and after performances.
“We do have a lot of dance studios that would like to hold their recitals here. Their students have missed out on a lot, with not being able to finish the school year out in the fashion that they’re used to,” she said.
They are working to determine when to allow the performances in a way that follows CDC guidelines, and keeps guests and performers safe.
“We’ve had a hard time to get through this financially,” she said, adding that they had to cancel events and issue refunds. “We expect we’ll survive, but we are concerned about getting through this financially currently, and so we’re just hopeful we can get back to having events here the very best way that we can and ensure the theater will recover from this setback.”
Additional announcements for reopening the State Theatre will be made on the theatre’s Facebook page. For the latest information, follow the page @StateTheatreUniontown.
