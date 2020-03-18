State officials announced the first death from COVID-19 late Wednesday afternoon.
The person who died was identified only as an adult from Northampton County, which is in the eastern part of the state.
The news came hours after a news conference in which state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced the number of cases in the state had risen by 37 since Tuesday. There have been 133 people who tested positive across the state, including two each in Washington and Beaver counties, and 11 in Allegheny County.
After the first death in the state was announced, Gov. Tom Wolf gave a brief address, via video, from his home in York County.
"I ask all Pennsylvanians to stay home," Wolf said, again calling on all non-essential businesses to shut their doors for two weeks and noting the rapid spread of the virus over the past two weeks.
Earlier this week, he ordered a two-week closure of dining-in service at all bars and restaurants in Pennsylvania.
"As a business person ... this was an incredibly difficult decision for me to make," he said.
Earlier Wednesday, Levine addressed the increase in the number of positive tests, saying officials were "seeing that exponential curve."
“At this point, we can assume that there are people whose exposure we cannot trace back to a specific source; however, we are not yet seeing sustained community spread as defined by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” she said. But she added that “we do expect that sustained community spread will happen in Pennsylvania.”
Levine also reminded Pennsylvanians returning from countries with a Level 2 or Level 3 travel advisory to "quarantine at home and monitor your symptoms."
“If you become sick, please call your health care provider for testing," she said.
She outlined two levels of action, including mitigation efforts to prevent spread and preparation of “hospitals and health care providers for the potential and likely surge of patients over the next number of weeks.”
Wolf, later in the day, reiterated how important it is to adhere to guidance about staying away from others.
"We need to stay home if we want to save lives. We need to work together if we want to save lives," he said.
