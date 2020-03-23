Settlement negotiations have stalled in a 2018 lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union against Fayette County over alleged “inhumane” prison conditions.
One of the issues cited in court filings last week included “issues raised as to protection of inmates from COVID-19.”
The document did not go into details about COVID-19 concerns, and an ACLU attorney did not respond to requests for comment.
Deputy Warden John Lenkey said Monday that protocols and procedures are in place to keep the facility free of the coronavirus, noting that there are no positive cases at the lockup.
“We’re taking every step that we can possibly take to ensure the safety of all our staff and inmates,” Lenkey said.
Every employee who enters the prison has his or her temperature taken first, and all employees are wearing face masks.
“We have to protect ourselves to protect the inmates,” Lenkey said.
Incoming inmates are also having their temperatures taken, he said, and are immediately given a mask. Once processed, they’re placed in an intake area for 14 days and are observed for symptoms.
Lenkey said inmates are only placed into general population once they have been cleared by medical staff.
He said the courts have worked to release non-violent inmates who have low bonds to help keep the prison population under control.
He noted in-person visitation has been suspended, and inmates are using tablets for video chats and are being given two free 5-minute phone calls each week.
Lenkey said all employees are working together, including cleaning the entire prison during every shift, three times a day.
“Everyone really stepped up and did a tremendous job in accomplishing this task so far,” Lenkey said, noting appreciation for county commissioners and the county maintenance department.
The lawsuit, which had been stayed while settlement negotiations were ongoing, was filed on behalf of four former inmates at the prison. A judge has ordered both sides to return to settlement discussions on May 22, and ordered no in-person depositions to be taken before May 1 in light of the ongoing spread of COVID-19.
Fayette County commissioners moved forward to build a new county lockup after the lawsuit was filed.
