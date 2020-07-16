State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, voted for a proposed constitutional amendment that would limit the length of future emergency disaster declarations unless an extension is approved by the General Assembly, moving the measure one step closer to a voter referendum.
“(Gov. Tom Wolf) has continually refused to work with the legislature during the pandemic and his draconian mandates have crushed our economy and continues to destroy the livelihoods of our small businesses. This amendment will ensure that in times of future crisis, the legislature will have the ability to claw back the power of any governor," Stefano said.
Currently, a governor’s emergency declaration can last up to 90 days and be renewed by the governor indefinitely. Under Senate Bill 1166, the declaration would be limited to 21 days unless the General Assembly approved a longer duration. It also clarifies that the legislature is not required to present the resolution ending the declaration to the governor for his consideration.
The bill also provides for a constitutional amendment prohibiting the denial of equal rights based on race or ethnicity, bringing the Pennsylvania Constitution in line with the U.S. Constitution.
The Senate vote followed Tuesday’s approval by the House of Representatives, which amended the bill and returned it to the Senate. As a constitutional amendment, the legislation must be approved again in the next legislative session before being put on the ballot for voters to decide.
