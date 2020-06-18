The Fayette County commissioners updated the county’s nepotism policy, giving more restrictions to commissioners and in what departments relatives of employees can work.
During their Thursday meeting, Commissioners Scott Dunn, Dave Lohr and Vincent Vicites unanimously voted to update the policy, which prohibits any county commissioner from hiring a relative.
“We need to be held to a higher standard,” said Dunn, noting the policy needed to be changed to avoid any potential conflict-of-interest problems. “I’m happy my fellow commissioners agreed to that.”
Lohr said the policy doesn’t prohibit any family member of a county worker from getting a county job, but makes sure the proper structure is in place to avoid conflicts of interest.
Dunn said the other changes include restricting the employment of any relative of a department head from being employed in the department or office that a department head oversees.
“We just firmed up the existing policy,” Dunn said. “But it’s not so strict that you restrict legal employment.”
Vicites said he felt that the county doesn’t have nepotism issues, but saw a chance to strengthen policy and said that will help with the commissioners’ goal of hiring the best possible people for county government to serve the people of Fayette.
“I think this is a good thing,” Vicites said.
The policy went into effect immediately and doesn’t apply to non-compensated voluntary activities. It also will not impact any current employees to whom the new restrictions would apply.
In other business, the commissioners tabled a vote to approve the June 19 expiration of the county’s declaration of disaster emergency relating to COVID-19.
During Tuesday’s agenda meeting, Vicites expressed concerns about whether ending the declaration would hurt the county in getting any kind of funding, and whether commissioners could reinstate the same disaster declaration if something similar happened again.
“We’re going to revisit it in 90 days to see where we are,” Vicites said. “If there’s still an issue, then we have the option of reviewing it again down the road.”
“We just wanted to make sure we won’t cut ourselves short of funds and funding mechanisms,” Lohr said.
Vicites and Dunn said the one thing they wanted to make clear was the county’s emergency declaration was only to affect how the county can operate during an emergency and seeking reimbursement in an emergency, not to supersede any other state and federal guidelines.
Vicites also stressed the importance of continuing to follow state Department of Health and CDC guidelines concerning social distancing and hygiene practices.
“We can keep our cases from spiking and continue to keep the curve flat,” Vicites said.
The declaration was executed on March 13.
In other business, the commissioners:
n Announced that a hard-to-recycle event has been scheduled for July 18 at the Fayette County Fairgrounds.
n Voted to allow the construction of a memorial in the Fayette County Cemetery in honor of Roger Victor, who served as chief deputy coroner in the county for 28 years. Victor died in 2018. The design for the memorial and fundraising costs are under direction of Victor’s daughter, and subject to final approval by the commissioners. There is no cost to the county.
n Announced there’s an opening on the LaFayette Manor Beechwood Court Board of Directors. Those interested in serving on the board are asked to submit a letter of interest to Amy Revak, 61 East Main St., Uniontown, Pa. 15401 or email at arevak@fayettepaorg by July 1.
