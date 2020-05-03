The SPHS CARE Center STTARS Program, which serves survivors of sexual violence in Greene and Washington counties, will be hosting a virtual training for residents interested in volunteering.
Volunteers can help in a variety of ways, including answering hotline calls, distributing information at community events, and assisting with fundraising activities.
STTARS representatives said there is a need for volunteers who have a passion to help others and wish to take part in helping those whose lives have been impacted by sexual violence.
To complete an application, or receive more information, call 724-229-5007 and ask to speak with Josh or email jparnell@sphs.org.
Virtual training dates for volunteers will be set once applications have been received.
