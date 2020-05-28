Franklin Township supervisors are hopeful the Franklin Township Community Park’s pool will be open in sometime this summer.
The popular spot for public picnics and swimming was supposed to open for the season on their normal day and time of Memorial Day weekend, but with Fayette County still in the yellow phase of COVID-19 restrictions, all pools remained closed.
Janet Guthrie, the municipal secretary and treasurer with Franklin Township, said the phone at the township office had been ringing off the hook with people asking if the pool, which is the only public pool in Fayette County, open or closed.
“Everybody is disappointed that we’re not open yet,” Guthrie said.
Guthrie added that they received guidelines from the Pennsylvania Recreation and Park Facility Reopening Guidelines that shows if and when Fayette County is moved to the green phase, indoor and outdoor pools can open.
However, those pools open in the green phase have to be opened with physical distancing measures, a limit of up to 25 people in each active zone and must abide by state Department of Health and CDC guidelines for water sanitation and cleaning.
The supervisors are waiting on word from the state about specific measures they have to take if and when they open the pool.
Franklin Township Supervisors Tom McCracken said they hope to open the pool by July 1, adding the pool can be opened sooner as it takes about two weeks to prepare the pool to be opened, but they can’t wait too long.
Franklin Township Supervisor Tim Kelly said the supervisors discussed when it wouldn’t be economically feasible to reopen the pool, which would be anytime after mid July or early August.
“We would lose two months of revenue,” Kelly said.
McCracken said another heart-breaking aspect of the situation is the high-school and college students that are hired during the summer to help pay for expenses during the school year are out of the job.
“We pride ourselves for giving them their first job,” McCracken said. “But when there’s no money coming in, we can’t meet payroll.”
Guthrie said they’ve already expected to lose money on pavilion rentals as cancellations have already started coming in for summer graduations, reunions and picnics.
She added that after expenses and if it’s not a rainy season, the township can profit over $50,000.
“We generate revenue through gate admission fees, concession stand sales, pavilion and private pool party rentals and the sale of season passes,” Guthrie said, adding that beyond private rentals of the pool and the pavilions, the Flatwoods Community Picnic is held every September and a fundraising Tractor Ride is held in October.
COVID-19 had already greatly postponed plans to start work on a walking trail at the park.
“This kind of thing is shutting everything down,” Kelly said. “All we can do is hope for the best that things get back to normal.”
If and when the pool and park open back up again, the supervisors said they’ll announce it on the Franklin Township Community Park page or the township’s website at www.franklinfayette.com.
