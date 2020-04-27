Fay-Penn Economic Development Council is surveying local businesses to help them reopen and stay open after COVID-19 closures and changes.
The agency has partnered with the Allegheny Conference of Community Development (ACCD), which generated a survey for their 10-county service area about the types of issues businesses will have when reopening.
“The ACCD’s 10-county service territory also closely mirrors our regional geography that’s been defined for reopening, so using their survey allows us to generate useful data about Fayette County, and also to compare it against our peers,” said Bob Shark, the executive director of Fay-Penn.
ACCD’s survey consists of 14 questions that asks businesses what they’ve done to cope with the COVID-19 situation, what their expectations are going forward and what they anticipate needing to prepare for reopening.
Shark said he would like to understand the specific needs local businesses have for reopening.
“Based on that specific inventory of needs, we can then reach out to potential funding sources to address those needs as best we can,” Shark said. “We plan to call all the approximately 150 businesses that we’ve worked with regarding COVID-19 to walk them through the survey to ensure we get responses that are specific enough to be useful.”
Shark said the entire global economy is in the same boat as supplies for COVID-19 response are scarce and will be difficult to obtain.
“It will be challenging to get everything that’s needed here,” Shark said. “There’s also no guarantee we can find significant funding to help many Fayette County businesses, and it’s absolutely certain we won’t find enough for everyone.”
Shark added that their efforts won’t be a “silver bullet” for the issue by any means, but he’s hoping Fay-Penn can help more than a few local businesses to keep the local COVID-19 infection rate as low as possible so Fayette County businesses remain open.
The survey takes about five minutes to complete, and can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/ACCDReopening.
