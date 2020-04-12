When an order came down last month for all schools across Pennsylvania to close due to the spreading, potentially fatal new coronavirus, many students had already been dismissed for the weekend.
The abrupt announcement, made late on a Friday afternoon, gave little closure to teachers and students who were separated after seeing each other daily for 6½ months of the school year.
After a week without seeing their students and faced with the possibility that schools could remain closed for an extended period of time, staff in several local schools decided to bring joy directly to families in the form of parades through their school communities.
“Some students had signs made, saying ‘We miss you,’ ‘Can’t wait to get back to school.’ Some were sitting in their cars tooting their horns, waving, smiling, yelling ‘Hi,’” said Jamie Kamp, a fourth grade teacher at George J. Plava Elementary School, who spent 2½ hours on March 23 driving through communities in German Township with other staff members to greet students and their families.
The parade, which was not a school-sanctioned event but organized by staff members on their own time, aimed to reconnect teachers and students during an uncertain time when close interaction is not possible due to the threat of COVID-19.
“In these unusual times, schools and teachers are the safety nets for a lot of students. Leaving our students so abruptly like that didn’t give them closure of when they might see us again,” said Kamp. “This was a way that we felt we could give them a sense of security, that they are out here seeing us and waving to us and seeing we’re OK and that they’re going to be OK, too.”
The idea came from a school in Allegheny County that had organized a similar event, which spread through social media. Plava staff quickly organized their own parade and shared their plans on their personal social media pages. The result, said Kamp, was overwhelmingly positive.
“This is who we are as teachers. It’s something that’s in our hearts that we do,” she said. “It was very emotional. There were a couple times many of us started to cry.”
While the parade took place prior to the statewide stay-at-home order currently in effect, Kamp said teachers followed recommended social distancing guidelines and did not leave their cars or socialize with students at close distance during the event.
A day prior, staff from the Brownsville Area School District set off on their own “big road trip,” according to Jill White, the district’s mental health and support services coordinator.
The trip took 30 vehicles on a mapped course canvassing nearly the entire district and lasting 3½ hours, said White, during which time teachers and staffers greeted eager students and their parents.
“It was the most excited behavior in the most positive and happy way,” said White, adding that students held signs and banners they had created to welcome the teachers to their neighborhoods.
The parade was geared toward elementary school students.
“That seemed to be the group that immediately didn’t understand why they couldn’t come to school anymore. In doing this we were saying, ‘We are going to see you and make sure that you see we’re still here and we’re OK,” said White. “We felt this was one way to support our kids’ emotional well-being.
“This was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever participated in.”
On March 24, more than 15 cars filled with teachers and staff from Hatfield Elementary School paraded the entirety of the school’s bus route to greet students and their families.
Heidi Mears, principal of the Laurel Highlands elementary school, said students made signs and decorated their driveways with chalk pictures to welcome their teachers.
“Seeing my students and their families during the parade made me recognize that with love and support from each other, we will get through this challenging time together,” said Mears. “Hatfield is a team, a family — we stick together even when we are physically apart.”
Teachers have said the separation from their students during the closure has been difficult as daily routines have been disrupted.
“While driving in the parade, I would see a Hatfield student waving with a smile on their face, proudly holding the signs that they had made. It was truly like seeing a long-lost friend,” said Karen Chrise, a third grade teacher at Hatfield.
Nearby on the same day, teachers and staff from another school in the Laurel Highlands School District were also traveling the roads of South Union Township to spread cheer to their students.
“Our hearts were filled with joy while driving through our school’s community,” said third grade teacher Christy Hopkins and fourth grade teacher Julie Tupta of Hutchinson Elementary School. “This small gesture not only brought smiles to students, it lifted the staff’s spirits as well.”
The Hutchinson school parade lasted two hours as staff made their way to see families who responded to a social media post to be included in the event.
“The kids were excited. They absolutely loved it,” said Hopkins.
