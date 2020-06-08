As the nation continues to stabilize following the COVID-19 outbreak, many state leaders are allowing doors to reopen for a return to how life was before the pandemic began. One key element to achieving that normality for some is the re-opening of restaurants across the country.
While states such as Ohio and Pennsylvania have allowed their restaurants to offer dine-in services again — while maintaining strict social distancing guidelines — others, such as Maryland, have yet to move past outdoor dining only. Even so, the move to re-open in any capacity has proved encouraging for some restaurant owners across the country.
Pennsylvania
Lena’s Café in Altoona has been in business for 80 years. Casey Higgins is the third-generation owner of the family restaurant, which has never seen challenges like the one brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve all worked harder than we’ve ever worked at the restaurant,” Higgins said.
After most businesses and restaurants were closed in March, Lena’s opened for takeout and curbside pickup, Higgins said. Since then, they’ve sold more than 300 pans of frozen lasagna. They’re also selling quarts of soup, trays of meatballs and family-style meals, “just to scrape every nickel and dime we can,” Higgins said.
“We just had to adjust,” he said. “It was trial and error to see what worked and what didn’t work. Customers have been great about it. We haven’t really had any complaints.”
Much of the state has entered into the “green phase” of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan, which allows for restaurants to open at 50% capacity. The more densely populated areas of the southeastern part of the state remain in the more restrictive yellow phase.
Higgins plans to open the café to dining over the weekend to see how it goes. The capacity and spacing regulations could be problematic for a place like his, as it’s a “very small footprint,” he said.
“That’s a problem for a lot of small family places,” he said. “We pack people in - that’s how we make money.”
West Virginia
Even when Mario’s Restaurant and Lounge had to close to in-person dining in March, owner Dan DiCarlo didn’t think the end was in sight for the Weirton establishment, which was opened half a century ago by his father.
“It never even entered my mind,” he said.
“It was scary at first,” admitted DiCarlo, “but then once we started realizing the takeout business we were doing, it was like, ‘Everything’s going to be OK.’”
The Italian restaurant that employs about 50 people was only doing approximately 40% of its normal business through takeout in late March, he said. That amount gradually increased to closer to 50%.
Although West Virginia restaurants were able to offer outdoor dining in early May, DiCarlo elected not to go that route, “mainly because the weather was still not too great.”
But when restrictions on indoor dining were relaxed, Mario’s opened to customers on May 26. About a quarter of the restaurant’s workers, mostly wait staff, had been laid off, but most are back now, DiCarlo said.
With capacity limited to 50%, Mario’s can seat about 80 people now. DiCarlo said the business over the last nearly two weeks has been pretty evenly split between dine-in and takeout.
“I think still a lot of people are kind of hesitant” about going out during the pandemic, he said.
Tables at Mario’s are no longer pre-set with silverware and salt, pepper and cheese shakers. Once customers order, menus are taken back and sanitized. Servers also wear masks.
“Some people feel that it may not get back to normal for a long time,” DiCarlo said. “Some people say forever.”
DiCarlo said he’s grateful for customers’ support by ordering takeout while the restaurant was unable to fully reopen.
Maryland
The Wine Kitchen on Carroll Creek in downtown Frederick had just 36 hours from the announcement that outdoor dining would be allowed to resume when owner Jason Miller welcomed his first customers under those guidelines on May 29.
“We made it happen,” Miller said.
It helped that the business’s location in Leesburg, Virginia, was serving customers outside, “so we had already developed a lot of procedures that we adopted here,” he said.
Among those procedures are using a mister to sanitize tables after customers leave, as well as options for touch-less menus and payments.
Instead of picking up a physical menu, customers can scan a QR code from a card on the table and look at the menu on their smartphone, Miller said. When it’s time to pay, customers receive a receipt with a unique QR code allowing them to pay online as well.
For those unable to use the electronic option, there are disposable menus available.
“Our first choice is to limit waste, and the more we can limit our staff standing at the table is better for everybody,” he said.
The Wine Kitchen has around 20 employees, half its pre-COVID-19 level, Miller said. The patio can accommodate 28 diners maintaining social distance, which is half its normal capacity.
Miller would like to see that increase with the City of Frederick offering multiple options for restaurants to expand their outdoor seating capacity on city sidewalks, parking spaces, private property, closed streets and city parks, alleys and lots.
“The town of Frederick has been really great,” Miller said.
He also appreciates the patience of patrons with the new sanitization procedures in place.
“Everybody has been very kind and very patient because everything takes a little bit longer now,” Miller said.
Maryland counties received the go-ahead from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office last week to enter Stage Two of the state’s recovery plan on Friday. Guidelines for restaurants remain the same, with outdoor dining, pickup and delivery permitted.
Virginia
In Virginia, most of the state moved Friday into its second phase of reopening, which allows restaurants to open up for dining at half the seating capacity. Northern Virginia and Richmond, however, remain in phase one.
Bonnie Blue Southern Market & Bakery in Winchester has opened its outdoor patio for people to dine outside, but they have yet to open the dining room, said spokesperson Matt Pellatt. Some of the restrictions for opening the dining room include spacing 6 feet apart and wearing masks.
“We’re waiting to see if they’ll amend the restrictions to make it easier on everybody,” Pellatt said.
In the beginning of the pandemic, the business’s numbers were down, he said.
“People were scared to leave their house, let alone order food from a restaurant,” Pellatt said. “Once people started to get used to it and realized how long we we’re going to be stuck like this, they started ordering for curbside pickup.”
Kansas
In Lawrence, restaurants were allowed to reopen for dine-in services on May 18, by order of the local health department, but there are still numerous restaurants that have decided not to do so.
Kate Gonzalez, co-owner of Global Cafe, said she wanted to take her time figuring out how to reopen in a safe way, and she worries that dine-in services might be more costly than the curbside service they are currently offering.
“We are suffering financially but also I don’t feel like opening the doors to the public is the solution for that,” Gonzalez said.
She would need to have more staff working, and she is not allowed to fill her space to capacity, per county regulations on social distancing.
Despite these fears, Gonzalez plans to reopen for dine-in service on June 11, noting that the restaurant also won’t survive just off curbside service orders. She hopes dine-in service will be more profitable than she anticipates.
Meg Hariford, of Ladybird Diner, hasn’t reopened her restaurant to the public because she is busy offering free lunches to community members in need, a service she has done since the start of the pandemic. Hariford said it would be too difficult to offer dine-in services at the same time, and that she will continue serving free lunches through this month and possibly into July.
“I still feel like I’m feeding people and connecting people, just in a different way than before,” she said.
New York
The spring and early summer are the time of year when business gets a little more brisk for the Blue Moon Cafe in Saranac Lake.
Things are different, however, during a pandemic.
“Over the course of two days, we went from doing our usual business … to being closed,” said Kenneth Fontana, who has owned the business with his wife, Tricia, for 22 years. “Usually this time of year is spent making up for the winter.”
Instead, revenue dropped to about 25 % of what was expected, as the neighborhood restaurant offering farm-to-table food, coffee, spirits and baked goods shifted to takeout service only.
“We tried to keep our regular crew working, but we figured out very quickly that we couldn’t,” Fontana said. “We just did whatever we had to do to stay open.”
The staff shrank from 19 employees to just the Fontanas, their chef and his helper. For five weeks, the chef only worked half his regular time.
Deferring some loans helped them get through the first couple months. A payroll protection loan allowed them to bring the chef back full-time and increase the staff to six, Fontana said. And loyal customers have continued to support the cafe through frequent takeout orders and buying gift cards.
On Thursday, New York allowed restaurants to start reopening for outdoor dining. Staff must wear face coverings, and so do customers when they aren’t seated.
Some restaurants weren’t ready to go the first day, but the Blue Moon set up four tables outside, Fontana said. There’s no table service yet. Customers can just eat the food they picked up there instead of taking it with them.
Bringing back servers will depend on volume. For now, “it’s a guessing game,” Fontana said. “We’re trying to be as positive as we can.
“We’ve more or less written off the year, and we’re more or less practicing crisis management - how are we going to get through this year and start the next year with a clean slate, without a lot of debt?” he said.
Minnesota
Things are a bit different in Minnesota, where restaurants are currently only able to serve outdoors with a 50-person maximum on their patios or outdoor seating areas.
Meanwhile, surrounding states have lifted restaurant restrictions, so people have been traveling out of state to dine inside. Another factor that impedes the outdoor dining is the weather, as the plains of Minnesota tend to be very windy. And if it rains, no one comes to eat outside.
“With the social distancing still going on, you can’t have any more than four people at a table,” said Tom Handeland, owner of The Hitching Post in Marshall, Minnesota. “It just makes it very difficult … you never get to 50 people on the patio at any time.”
He said until Gov. Tim Walz allows restaurants to open up at full capacity, “we’re just stuck in this mess. And, what do you do?”
Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce President Brad Gruhot said other restaurant owners are feeling the same way.
“They’re disgusted,” he said. “The outdoor seating component could have been done, probably at the beginning of May instead of the beginning of June.”
Of the 42 restaurants in Marshall, he said about 60 % are open for outdoor dining.
“They’re not believing the science of the governor right now and the procedure he’s following,” Gruhot added. “They’re upset because every single bordering state that we have is so far ahead of us — Wisconsin, Iowa and both Dakotas.”
He explained that their biggest competitor, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is completely reopen now.
“The Sioux Falls City Council, last Tuesday, voted with a unanimous vote to completely reopen their city without any restrictions,” he said. “No social distancing, no nothing … It’s an hour-and-a-half west of here. People go there all the time.”
He added that the customer base in Marshall is keeping business good for some local eateries.
Evan Bevins, Darby Hinkley, Katie Anderson, Lauren Fox and LynAnne Vucovich contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.