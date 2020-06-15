To some, the beginning of summer means trips to the beach. Yet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were questions as to whether those beaches would be open to enjoy.
As mid-June approaches, the answer is “well, kind of.”
While beaches in Ocean City, Maryland, or Alpena, Michigan report that it’s close to business as usual, others across the nation are still taking precautions as states advance through their respective recovery plans.
Ocean City, Maryland
When the state gave the green light for businesses like Dandy Don’s Bike Rentals to reopen May 9, owner Don Enste held off, unsure of how things would go.
In the beginning, it was a bit of a mess.
People were “not following guidelines, no masks, on top of each other,” said Enste, who has owned the business for 25 years. “As the weeks have gone on, people have settled down a lot.”
The last couple of weeks are traditionally senior weeks. In years past, those times are slower for Enste because the teens tend not to be active until around noon, when his bicycle rental business has to be off the Boardwalk, per city code. But he’s been seeing more families visiting the beach with their kids.
“Everybody’s down here from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania … all up in New England,” Enste said. “I’m actually a little bit busier than normal.”
Beaches and the Boardwalk are open in Ocean City, but visitors are still encouraged to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, according to the city’s website.
Restaurants are open for delivery, takeout and outdoor dining.
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
The beaches and many businesses are open, event while the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is rising.
“Looking around, I think it looks like a typical mid-June at this point,” said Mark Kruea, public information director for the city. “We are the Myrtle Beach that you have come to know and love; we’re just not at full strength.”
Restaurants are open, but with 50% capacity indoors, he said.
The popular vacation spot saw a spike in COVID-19 cases with 181 confirmed during the first week of June, according to the Myrtle Beach Sun-News, which linked the rise to both more people being out and an increase in testing. The following week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control labeled Horry County, where Myrtle Beach is located, a hot spot for the virus.
City officials are redoubling efforts to encourage social distancing, Kruea said, adding they don’t want to see a return to heavier restrictions, many of which were lifted last month.
“Bring patience and bring a mask,” he said. “Wearing a mask is not required, but we certainly recommend that you do that.”
The social-distancing practice of keeping at least 6 feet between individuals is also still recommended in businesses and on beaches.
“Realistically, it’s fairly easy to social distance on the beach,” Kruea said.
As of June 9, there were 803 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Horry County. But SCDHEC statistics also list 4,933 estimated cases, which “are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to 9 people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.”
New Hampshire
Beaches opened to the public on June 1, but only allowed recreational activities. Then, on June 5, Gov. Chris Sununu announced sunbathing and other beach activities may resume, but people must maintain a 6-foot distance from one another.
Previously, only activities like swimming, running, walking and surfing were allowed on the beaches, but sitting, congregating, sunbathing and lounging are now permitted as well.
Chuck Rage, Chairman of the Hampton Beach Village District, said about 90% of everything is open in the state.
“We have a lot of outdoor dining,” Rage said. “We closed the boulevard off and made the back boulevard two-way traffic and it’s giving a lot of social distancing because there’s a lot more space for people to walk around.”
Rage said restaurants will be able to host indoor dining next week at 50% capacity.
And while you can do more on the beach, parking restrictions are in place that will only allow 50% capacity at state parks. Dropping off passengers or items in the parking area is not permitted and could be fined.
Rage said it’s been “invigorating” seeing people return to the area and the beaches.
“People just want to get away,” he said. “I had someone the other day say you know I’m working from home. I can work from the beach, use your WiFi and look at the ocean while I’m working. I think people are excited to just not be stuck in the house looking at the same four walls.”
Day-use parking reservations are available for Wallis Sands and Hampton South Beach parking lots. Metered parking is also open and limited to 50% capacity.
All seacoast beaches are also open including Wallis Sands, Jenness, Hampton, North Beach and North Hampton State Beach.
Inland beaches must also limit occupancy and picnic tables must be spread 10 feet apart, which can be reserved online.
Rage said the weather has been wonderful and most hotels are open, with restrictions.
“It’s exciting and people are happy — people walking and just having a grand time,” he said.
Ohio
In the Buckeye State, most outdoor spaces, such as nature preserves, state parks, trails and fishing piers, are open. Visitors still must adhere to social distancing guidelines but popular summer destination Put-in-Bay is now accessible by ferry again.
Previously, travel to the island off the coast of Lake Erie was limited to essential travel. Hotels, restaurants and golf cart rentals are also back up and running.
Staying on the mainland, Vermilion’s Main Street Beach has seen more visitors now that the winter weather has dissipated.
Vermilion Mayor Jim Forthofer said the beach was never closed to the public but the playground equipment near it was. Playground equipment can now be used and Forthofer said they’re trying open things that are safe.
He said that over the weekend, the beach had a lot of visitors but they seemed to be following social distancing.
“We’re a big festival town and they bring in tens of thousands of people,” Forthofer said. “Certainly the fish festival, we just couldn’t see our way clear to justifying bringing that many people in when the rules are no more than 10 people in one group.”
He said Vermilion is focusing more on small things to do for the community rather than big festivals.
“Things that are controllable and can be a few people at a time but still get people out,” Forthofer said. “(We want people) to have fun and get them downtown without creating a big crowd.”
He said that the initial reopening of businesses and restaurants started out slowly, but things are picking up now and restaurants are hitting their allowed capacities.
“I made a statement to the public that it doesn’t really matter whether you believe that this whole virus thing is a real thing or government hoax — I don’t care, follow the rules,” Forthofer said.
He said, for the most part, people have been following guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Health.
“With the weather, people just want to get out and we’ve got some great places to go downtown,” Forthofer said.
Virginia Beach
Jeff Wynkoop starts booking up his rental home on the northern side of Virginia Beach in early March, but after the pandemic struck, 90% of them canceled, he said.
“We were like, ‘what’s going to happen here?’” he wondered.
Two weeks ago, he started getting inquiries about their cleaning procedures at the rental due to coronavirus. He’d tell them they’re using the same cleaning products and procedures they’ve always used.
About the same time, people started booking five day vacations, wanting to be on the safe side and leave a day or two between whenever the last guest left, Wynkoop said. But that didn’t last long.
“All of a sudden, a week ago, we got slammed,” he said. “We’re booked. We have one week left in August.”
Most of the bookings have been young families from Northern Virginia and Maryland, he said. He suspects the bookings are because people are “worn down” by the pandemic and stay-at-home orders.
“I can tell a big difference between the people around here and people from up north,” he said. “The Northern Virginia people are scared to death that the virus is going to jump in their car and attack them. It’s a totally different outlook down here. Virginia Beach is pretty laid back.”
The state recently lifted more restrictions on beachgoers. Now, they can gather in groups of 50 people instead of 10. People are still expected to stay six feet away from people who aren’t family members and no sports, including Frisbees, are allowed.
People aren’t allowed to bring in large coolers, music speakers, alcohol, tents or more than two umbrellas, to discourage large groups and parties. According to a state update June 5, parking lots and garages are also limited to 50% capacity.
Erin Goldmeier, director of public relations for the tourism agency Visit Virginia Beach, said the group’s website has seen an increase in people looking for travel content rather than coronavirus information.
“Weekend business is strong, and we have slowly seen an increase in customers going to and returning to attractions and restaurants,” Goldmeier said in an email.
Michigan
At Starlite Beach in Alpena, Mich., Loni Schroeder watched as her 5-year-old daughter Kenlea Schroeder tossed stones into Lake Huron on Thursday afternoon. The temperature had only made it to 66 that day, so they were just hanging out on the shoreline enjoying the sunshine.
Kenlea was excited to be near the water even if it wasn’t hot enough to go swimming.
“It’s my happy place,” said Loni Schroeder. “I love hearing the waves crash and watching the water, and watching her have fun.”
The state is now heading into Stage 4 of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Safe Start Plan, which allows for gradual reopening of outdoor recreation areas with social distancing in place.
Schroeder has no qualms about crowds of people congregating at the beach as things reopen after the quarantine period.
“If you’re outside, get fresh air, don’t wear a mask,” she said. “If you have to wear a mask outside, why are you outside?”
She added that people that go to the beach generally stay in their own groups of family and friends with whom they came, so social distancing should not be a problem.
Mary Beth Stutzman, president and CEO of the Alpena Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, said outdoor recreation, including beach-going, is a huge summer draw for those visiting Northern Michigan.
“As travel begins to wake up after our recent experience, people are taking more road trips and they are looking for outdoor recreation destinations because they can maintain social distancing and be out in the fresh air and not in enclosed spaces,” she said.
The Alpena Area CVB covers a variety of Lake Huron beaches in the area, including Starlite, Mich-e-ke-wis and Thompson parks within the city limits, Ossineke and Negwegon beaches to the south, and Rockport and Thompson’s Harbor to the north.
Because Alpena is smaller than some other Great Lakes destinations, it is a great place to visit to both save money, avoid crowded areas, all while enjoying the outdoors, Stutzman said.
“It’s an excellent thing,” Stutzman said about Alpena tourism. “The three main things that we have been following, as far as predictions of what will come back first — we’ve seen road trips, outdoor recreation, and traveling to budget destinations that are not crowded. And Alpena checks all those boxes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.