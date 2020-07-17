As states began to reopen last month, most areas saw a surge in longtime customers clamoring for hair and nail services.
Mitch Brewer, owner of Bad Habits Barbershop in Norwalk, Ohio, said when he reopened his shop, the response from customers was “overwhelming.”
"Our first days back were a Friday and Saturday and it was absolute mayhem," Brewer said. "Once we started back up, we've been getting an overwhelming number of people."
Ogden Newspapers spoke with business owners across the country to gauge how the reopening process has been as they work around masks, sanitize massage tables and keep their shops as clean — and as socially distanced — as possible.
Pennsylvania
Salons in Pennsylvania have been open for a few weeks now. Jodi Hlastala, the owner of Studio 412 in Uniontown, said it’s been “a pretty easy transition.”
“The first four weeks, it was extremely busy to try to get our clients in,” she said. “We have had to turn a lot of new people away because we wanted to give priority to our clients.”
With three stylists and one nail technician, they had to move their stations apart a little bit further to ensure social distancing. Everyone has to wear masks and the nail technician keeps Plexiglas between her and her client.
“She cleans it between each client,” Hlastala said. “It hasn’t been bad having masks. Even without the virus, people are going to cough or sneeze, and it’s just nice to have the mask there.”
They can’t take walk-ins anymore, as everything must be by appointment. Also, they can only service one client at a time, but Hlastala said that gives them more time to disinfect everything and reconnect with their clients.
“We’ve just been following all the guidelines,” she said. “We feel pretty safe. We’re pretty close to our clients, and I haven’t heard of any of ours having coronavirus.”
West Virginia
Chad Stradwick would have preferred to wait to reopen Stradwick's Fade Cave in Wheeling, but economic realities gave him little choice.
"If I could still be closed to this day and not have any financial repercussions or worries, I would be closed right now," he said.
Stradwick opened his business two years ago, providing appointment-only advanced barbering to customers in a 50-60-mile radius. When non-essential businesses were closed in late March, he'd been saving up money to take some time off for the birth of his fourth child.
"Had the stimulus not come or I didn't have any savings, I would have had to go get an essential job or something," he said.
Stradwick made it through eight weeks of his business being closed. But with his mother, wife and one child at higher risk for contracting COVID-19 because of underlying health issues, going back to work still had him concerned.
He bought a half-face respirator mask and cartridges manufactured by 3M, which he said are usually reserved for medical personnel. Stradwick said he wanted to make sure he had a "full seal" to keep the virus out, given there is still a lot of uncertainty about how exactly it is spread.
"I kind of look like I'm a mad scientist when I'm cutting hair," he said.
Stradwick said he received offers from customers willing to pay hefty amounts to get their hair cut while he was closed, but he turned them down. Now that he's reopened, he stays busy.
In the past, friends might come to shoot the breeze or a customer's family might sit with them. Now, Stradwick only allows one customer each for him and the cosmetologist who rents a booth there. Customers are required to wear a mask, but can remove it when they get a shave.
"When I'm performing the service on their face, I request that they don't speak," he said.
Ohio
In Norwalk, Bad Habits Barbershop was in full swing once the state reopened. Norwalk is the seat for Huron County, one of the seven counties hardest hit by COVID-19.
Brewer said the order mandating masks to be worn in public has hurt his business, as no beards can be cut if masks can't come off.
While Brewer won't have to constantly wear a mask due to his asthma, masks are to be worn inside public spaces until the county's outbreaks lessen.
Brewer opened Bad Habits in September and because he's self-employed, he was denied unemployment.
"We can't cut beards, (can't do) the hot lather, we can't do anything like that," Brewer said. "I've already had multiple clients cancel with me because of that reason."
He said his shop has received a lot of backlash from community members who disagree with the mandate.
"Different members of the community are acting like this is our rule, but in reality, it's not — we are just being forced to abide by it," he said. "My biggest worry is if I allow my barbers to be comfortable and cut how they want without a mask, I have to worry about the state board coming and shutting me down."
Brewer said his barber chairs are sanitized after every client. Also included in his shop's precautions are barbers wearing gloves and the shop having a rotation to clean doorknobs and light switches. No one is allowed to wait inside the shop, and only one customer is allowed in at a time.
"You have to wait in your vehicle or out on the porch and you have to wait for us to call or text you and say it's your turn to come in," he said. "We're doing the best we can to keep our people safe."
Maryland
Some clients of Six East Salon and Spa in Frederick are still concerned about venturing out to have their hair done.
Owner Judy Cicala said she and her staff, some of whom have family members whose health conditions put them at greater risk from the disease, understand and are doing everything they can to protect themselves and their customers.
"It's a matter of just caring about the people around you," she said. "The reason a lot of our clients are coming back is because they know we're taking, I feel, the right precautions."
Clients must wear a mask, enter through the back and exit through the front, helping the staff manage the number of people in the building.
"If someone is not willing to wear a mask, then we nicely tell them we cannot do their hair," Cicala said.
But that hasn't happened yet. Only one client didn't bring their own mask, and the salon provided one.
People are asked not to bring many personal items, including the large purses many favor, Cicala said. If they do, the items are placed in a container that is sanitized after they're removed.
Employees get their temperatures taken, wear masks and face shields, and clean their stations between clients.
Some rooms not being used in the spa area have been set up as private stations for customers that might be immunocompromised or more concerned about a possible infection, Cicala said.
Six East opened on May 30 after being closed since mid-March.
"We opened with allowing our health care workers who are existing clients to make appointments first," Cicala said. "We were super, super busy for the first six weeks. It has slowed down."
New York
Closing down the Rustic Roots Salon in Lake Placid didn't mean no work for owner Amber Herzog over two-and-a-half months. With no way of knowing when her business would be allowed to reopen, she got a job at a supermarket.
"Thankfully, my overhead is not super crazy," she said of being able to keep her business location on Saranac Avenue.
Rustic Roots reopened June 3 as part of Phase 2 of New York's reopening plan. Herzog was able to go back to the salon full-time, though she and the three part-time stylists with whom she works have to align their schedules to meet reduced occupancy requirements.
"We basically can only have one stylist and one client in at a time," she said.
Stylists must wear masks and a face shield or goggles, while clients are required to wear masks, Herzog said. Their region of New York is now in Phase 4 of reopening, but during Phases 2 and 3, stylists had to be tested for the coronavirus every 14 days.
"We're still booked out until the end of this month, just to play catch-up," Herzog said. "I definitely have heard that … we should be essential more than once."
In Gloversville, Erin Hollenbeck had to stop offering massage therapy through the business she co-owns, Serenity Now, until mid-June, but she kept her full-time job at a nursing home. Massage therapists are also required to be tested for the virus every two weeks, but Hollenbeck is tested weekly because of her full-time job.
Massage therapy was not initially included in the state reopening schedule, but thanks to the lobbying efforts of the New York chapter of the American Massage Therapy Association, the industry was placed in Phase 3, Hollenbeck said.
"I was able to get all my clients back in my first week," she said. "I probably did 15 massages in three days."
Most of her clients come to her for medical reasons, Hollenbeck said. None have had an issue with the requirement that they wear masks while being treated.
"Because they knew that to get the massage, they had to do it," she said.
Michigan
Hair salons, barber shops and other personal service centers, including massage centers and spas, were able to reopen statewide on June 15.
Rose McWilliams-Nowak, owner of Better Living Massage Center and Spa in Alpena, said she is elated to be open again and able to serve her clients. She explained that it was very hard during the shutdown to turn clients away, but that she and other therapists could lose their licenses if they performed massages when the executive order was in place. The same goes for hair stylists and barbers.
"Unfortunately, our profession was completely shut down in probably a time period in people's lives where they are the most stressed," McWilliams-Nowak said.
She noted that business has not picked up to where it was prior to the shutdown.
"Business has been a little slower," McWilliams-Nowak said. "I think people, rightfully so, are still very scared and concerned about what's happening, especially as the numbers in our area continue to increase. And we do provide service for a lot of the elderly in our community, and oftentimes people who are getting a massage may have some form of autoimmune disorder, or might be immunocompromised."
She said all those factors play into who is and isn't coming out for a massage right now.
As a result, the massage center has put new precautions in place, increasing the disinfecting that is normally done to maintain a sterile atmosphere. In the waiting area, the checkout desk was moved into a new location to allow for a larger open area when people walk in. It also now has a new Plexiglas barrier.
Vinyl coverings have been added to the massage tables beneath the sheets, so they can be easily wiped down between clients. Every therapist scrubs up between clients, which they already did regularly, and all surfaces are thoroughly disinfected.
"We have UVC lights in each room that we run every night," she added. "UVC lights are lights that kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. They use them a lot in hotels and hospitals to disinfect the room."
Clients are required to wear masks to enter the building, and all staff members wear masks. Clients can remove their masks in the private massage rooms. COVID-19 intake screening is also done prior to all appointments.
North Dakota
In Minot, Evolution Salon shut its doors a week before the governor shut down similar businesses. Manager Myndi Johnson said the shutdown was "incredibly stressful" and closing their doors "felt like the only decision we could make."
Johnson said some clients and staff were uncomfortable coming into the salon.
"How can you run a business if you don't have clients or staff? It was almost a bit of a relief when the governor did do the shutdown," Johnson said. "I think the decision was the best thing at the time."
Johnson said she found cleaning procedures that others in more affected areas were using to help combat the spread of the virus.
"We did a rotation of about every 30 minutes and of course after clients, wiping down chairs and any hard surfaces," she explained. "We were going way above and beyond our normal guidelines for sanitation."
When they first returned to work, all employees and customers wore masks — even though that has since changed.
"We just recently stopped wearing the masks," she said. "If we have clients that are more nervous, we definitely will still wear a mask. We kind of put that ball in their court. Some salons across the United States are choosing not to blow dry because they think maybe that could cause the spread of germs but there's no actual statistics on that if that's accurate."
Johnson said it's been difficult but they're trying to make the best decisions for their clients and staff.
"I feel for any and all employers, all industries that have had to face this," she said. "We've had a few phone calls and people trying to book appointments and become very angry when we told them they had to wear a mask during the time our governor said that you have to do that to stay open. Some of the stuff that we dealt with was horrible."
Minnesota
Trisha Griebel owns Penazz Hair and Day Spa in New Ulm, which has been in business for 19 years.
The salon reopened on June 1 after being shut down since March 17, by order of the governor. Ten employees were furloughed, she said, and she had to go through many loans to pay rent and utilities. She and her sister co-own the business.
"I feel like if we can't be open 100%, then we shouldn't be open," Griebel said. "Because it definitely has taken a toll on my staff."
She explained that the personal service options, such as hand massages between appointments, have become less frequent because some people are wary of touching. And wearing all the personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, becomes cumbersome and hot, especially in the summer.
Revenue is also down because they are only allowed to operate at 50% capacity.
"They don't love coming to work like they used to," Griebel said of her staff. "Most of my clients don't like wearing masks. They can't breathe."
She noted that the salon has doubled its disinfecting measures since reopening.
"We've always had to do sanitation," Griebel explained. "We just do more now."
Business is by appointment only, and no one is allowed in the waiting room.
"Am I glad we're open? Of course, because I want my business to be saved," Griebel said. "But it's definitely different."
