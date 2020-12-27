Three new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Fayette County over the weekend.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH), Fayette County reported 177 new cases over the weekend with 87 new cases on Saturday and 90 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 6,671 and total number of related deaths to 90 since March.
No deaths were reported in Fayette County on Saturday, but three new deaths were reported on Sunday.
Washington County reported 72 new cases on Saturday and 54 new cases on Sunday, bringing the weekend total to 126 and its cumulative total to 8,390.
One new death was added on Christmas Day, bringing its total to 121, zero were added Saturday, but the DOH removed one of the deaths reported, bringing total down to 120.
Greene County reported no additional deaths over the weekend, keeping its total to 13 deaths.
The DOH reported 27 new cases on Saturday and 20 new cases on Sunday, totaling 47 new cases over the weekend, bringing Greene County’s total cases to 1,563.
Allegheny County reported 552 new cases on Saturday and 401 new cases on Sunday, bringing their weekend total to 953 and their total number of cases to 51,260.
The county reported 17 additional virus-related deaths over the weekend with 7 on Saturday and 10 on Sunday, totaling 916 since March.
Across the state, new cases over the weekend came in at 12,058 with 7,174 reported on Saturday and 4,884 reported on Sunday.
Pennsylvania’s total number of cases is 610,025.
The DOH reported 26 new deaths across the state on Saturday and 127 additional deaths of Sunday, totaling 153 new deaths over the weekend and 15,010 deaths total.
