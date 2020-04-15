Half of the COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania have been residents of long-term care living facilities like personal care or nursing homes, state officials said.
“Today we are able to report, we have 3,316 cases of COVID-19 in 297 distinct locations in 33 counties,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said during her Wednesday briefing.
Those cases have led to 324 of the state’s 647 deaths from the virus. One of Fayette County’s three deaths, and three of the county’s 58 cases came from such a facility, according to newly released state Department of Health data.
The data breaks down, on a county level, how many long-term care facilities have COVID-19 cases, how many cases they have and how many deaths occurred as a result.
The breakdown does not identify specific facilities.
“We must remain vigilant on two fronts to help protect this vulnerable population,” Levine said. “First, the Department of Health, coordinating with the Department of Human Services is working closely with all long-term care and personal care facilities to make sure that they have what they need to continue to care for patients and protect as much as possible. … Second, we all have to continue our social distancing efforts. The Pennsylvanians who provide care to this community and the residents in long-term care living facilities need you to stay home.”
No cases in long-term care facilities were noted in Greene County, while one facility with one case was identified in Washington County. In Westmoreland County, four facilities have reported a total of 68 cases and 11 deaths.
Levine also updated the total number of COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 26,490, an increase of 1,145 cases from Tuesday.
No new cases or deaths were reported in Fayette County, which stands at 58. For the fifth consecutive day, Greene County’s number of cases remained at 23.
Other area counties saw modest increases in their numbers: Washington from 70 to 71; Westmoreland from 231 to 237 and Allegheny from 893 to 904.
Gov. Tom Wolf, who also spoke during the briefing, said Levine signed an order Wednesday directing essential businesses to adhere to specific social distancing guidelines, including ensuring break and meal areas have enough space for employees to stay at least six feet apart, prohibiting non-essential visitors from entering the premises, and mandating employees wear masks while working. Customers, too, must wear masks, under the order.
If an employee at an essential business tests positive for COVID-19, Wolf said, the business must notify other employees, implement temperature screenings and send home employees with fevers.
He stressed that avoiding unnecessary travel, even to essential business, continues to be necessary to curb the spread of the virus.
Blunting the rise of new cases, Wolf said, would allow the state to get the point where closed businesses could slowly begin to reopen.
In response to a question, Wolf said he opposed a bill in the state Senate that would allow the commissioners of individual counties to decide when their counties should reopen.
“I think everybody, including the folks who authored and passed that bill, are looking to the next phase and we all want to get there as quickly as possible. But I think this is something that we all need to need to do as a commonwealth, and so I have a concern about handing over the responsibility for opening up, especially in places where we might not be perfectly ready,” he said.
“Pennsylvania is flattening the curve right now and we’re flattening it because everywhere, all across Pennsylvania, we’re working together to stay at home to do the things we need to do. We all need to continue to work together to make sure we get through this.”
For more information on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, visit health.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.