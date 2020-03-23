Bill Miller lives close to Great Allegheny Passage trail, and he finds himself trekking there even during the best of times.
“I retired here because of the river and the trail,” he said. “I live between the two. To me it’s a paradise.”
And in times such as these, the winding trail unravels an especially welcome invitation.
“You better believe it,” said Miller, 75, who lives about a mile north of Connellsville. “It takes some of the panic out of the air ... You know there’s the virus, but there’s also the rest of the world.”
Miller said, too, that it helps to see other people out wandering – and smiling – even as they practice the social distancing health officials say is necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19.
He recalled walking with a neighbor.
“We saw a lot of people yesterday,” he said. “I guess it’s because kids are out of school, and here’s something for them to do that’s not sitting in front of the video screen. It was nice to see.”
Statewide mitigation efforts do pose limits on outdoor access. The state Department of Conservation & Natural Resources closed all facilities at state parks and forests through April 30, but allowed access to trails, lakes, roads, and parking.
And the department adds: “We encourage practicing social distancing while enjoying open spaces, avoiding groups and crowds…”
Nicole Basinger, of Connellsville, said she comes to the trail regularly to walk her dog, Ace.
“I’ve always brought him, every day, for a little walk after work,” she said.
Basinger said she works at a restaurant, right now preparing only takeout orders. The natural setting of the trail after a day at work, she said, can relax a person.
“It doesn’t really concern me coming here, because I’m not near anybody,” she said.
Amanda Lake, 37, was also walking on the trail recently with her son Zach, 10, who’s in fourth grade. They live in West Leisenring.
“I just watch who I go around,” Lake said, adding that it’s a welcome feeling to be outside.
She looked over at Zach, who'd brought his bicycle along.
“It’s definitely better to get out of the house for a little bit,” she said.
Michelle Ginnelly, of Connellsville, was out with her five children on a recent warm afternoon, as small streaks of sunlight seeped through the clouds after a drizzle. When one of their bicycles broke down, Ginnelly and her children found themselves sidelined temporarily at Yough River Park.
“We’re outside all the time,” Ginnelly said. “Actually, we’re usually up in the mountains, hiking.”
Ginnelly said she works in a medical office, and so she takes the concept of social distancing seriously. But that, she said, does not mean giving up the outdoors.
“They have energy they need to run out,” she said of her children. “And we’re not big on the Xbox video games, that sort of thing. They enjoy those things, but we prefer to be outside.”
She stressed the precautions.
“The social distancing is very important, but what better way for the kids to be socially distant than by being out playing?” she asked.
Visiting friends is on hold for now, Ginnelly said. But roaming through the woods and riding bikes on the trails, she suggested, can keep the world upright for her children during a time when everything seems ready to tumble.
