Trick-or-treating and other fall activities can be exercised with caution, local doctors said.
“The perfect way to do it, if you don’t want to get the coronavirus, is to not trick or treat,” said Dr. Surabhi Gaur, Uniontown Hospital’s chief medical officer. “But I know kids need something to look forward to as well.”
Doctors said people who have health concerns, who have COVID-19 or who have been exposed to the coronavirus should stay home. Otherwise, precautions can be taken to mitigate transmission.
“You certainly can go trick-or-treating, but it’s not going to be the same as it’s been in previous years,” said Dr. Jennifer Mungari, who has a family practice in California through Washington Health System.
Children and adults should stay with their family groups and stay six feet away from everyone outside of their household, including people passing out candy.
She recommended that adults pre-package treats for kids, lining them up outside six feet apart to reduce contact between trick-or-treaters.
“We don’t want a bunch of kids’ hands in the same bowl,” she said.
A costume mask does not replace a health face mask, she said. Kids and adults should wear cloth masks, and a cloth mask should not be worn in addition to a costume mask because too many layers can cause breathing problems, Mungari said.
“It’s kind of the same rules over and over again: Social distance six feet away. Wear a mask. Wash your hands,” she said.
COVID-19 seems to spread more easily through respiratory droplets than by touching surfaces, Gaur said, so it is most important to focus on preventing the spread of droplets than it is to avoid touching things like door handles or candy.
“But it’s not too great to have kids just dive into a bowl of candy either,” she said.
Mungari said other fall festivities like corn mazes, picking and carving pumpkins and other activities are acceptable as long as they are outdoors, and social distancing rules are followed. Showing off costumes or decorations virtually is recommended, she said.
“Haunted houses are not recommended, because when you’re screaming, droplets travel more than when you’re not,” she said.
It’s also important to stay within the local community and not travel, she said.
“Trick-or-treating is not a must. I think it’s important that we keep kids in school. We’re in cold and flu season,” Gaur said. “In my professional and personal opinion, as little contact as possible is still the way to go.”
