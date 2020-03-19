Two positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Westmoreland County on Thursday, among the 52 additional positive tests statewide in the last 24 hours.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the new positive tests bring the state’s total to 185, and noted the virus has been detected in 22 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
While the bulk of the cases are in the eastern part of the state, where one death has been reported, Thursday’s number revealed a third positive test in Washington County. The state listed 16 cases in Allegheny County, though the county’s health department reported 18 cases based on testing being done there.
“The daily case counts of COVID-19 are increasing rapidly, especially in urban areas, particularly in southeast Pennsylvania,” Levine said, adding that 1,608 people in the state have tested negative for the virus at commercial, hospital and state laboratories.
Two weeks ago, on March 7, state Department of Health officials reported two cases of COVID-19 in the state.
As the number of positive cases increases, Levine said that suggests that community spread is occurring. That means that people will contract the illness, but cannot say from whom or where they were exposed.
“That’s why it’s so important that we do what Gov. (Tom) Wolf has asked us to do and told us to do: stay calm, stay home and stay safe,” she said.
She said it is important that non-essential businesses close to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“We’re keenly aware of the economic impact of the pandemic, but the human toll can be much, much worse,” Levine said, urging people to stay at home unless it’s an emergency.
She added that her office has been receiving inquiries about where to obtain masks and other personal protective equipment. Those, she said need to be preserved “for our front line responders and hospital personnel.”
She also said there are “significant hospitalization rates in Pennsylvania” for those who are infected with the novel coronavirus. Levine said the DOH is working with hospitals and health care systems to update their emergency plans, and implementing those plans at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, which includes making decisions on performing elective surgeries as well as waiving DOH regulations to put more hospital beds in place for an expected surge in COVID-19 patients.
In an address posted on the county’s website, Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean Kertes urged residents to heed the advice of the DOH and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to help stop the spread of the virus — including frequent hand washing and social distancing.
“At no other time in history have our actions of our health citizens so affected the well-being of our most susceptible. The virus is highly contagious and can wreak havoc on the respiratory systems of our senior citizens and those with preexisting conditions,” Kertes said. “This means that even if somebody is not exhibiting any symptoms, they can easily transmit the illness to someone whose body is not easily able to fight the virus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.