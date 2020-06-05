Two Fayette County residents are among multiple people who have sued Giant Eagle when they were asked to leave the store because they were not wearing a mask.
The lawsuits were filed by Attorney Thomas Anderson over the chain of grocery store’s policy that requires all customers in Pennsylvania to wear masks while inside its stores, with no exception for customers who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons.
Anderson said the day after he filed the first group of lawsuits in federal court concerning some Pittsburgh locations, he received 30 phone calls from people who had similar experiences at Giant Eagle stores across western Pennsylvania.
“I’ve been getting calls non-stop about this,” Anderson said, adding that he has filed over 20 lawsuits against Giant Eagle in the matter so far.
Two of those lawsuits involve local plaintiffs.
One lawsuit stated that John Blackstone of Connellsville cannot wear a mask over his face without experiencing anxiety and panic attacks.
On May 3 at a Greensburg Giant Eagle and on May 28 at a New Kensington Giant Eagle, Blackstone was refused access, and when he explained his disability to a security guard, an employee and store managers, he was turned away because of the company policy.
The other plaintiff, Gregory Mandich of Vanderbilt, also has disabilities including anxiety and claustrophobia.
On April 30, Mandich went to the Finleyville Giant Eagle and was asked by an employee where his mask was. The suit contended Mandich said he couldn’t wear one because of a medical condition, but the employee told him he could only enter the store if he had one on.
Mandich spoke with a manger, who also told him if he didn’t cover his face, he couldn’t enter the store.
The suit indicated Mandich left without purchasing any groceries and told the manager he would call the corporate office. That office told him that even if a customer has a medical condition that prevented wearing a mask, he or she would still be required to wear a mask to enter the store, the suit stated.
“The issue I’m seeing is people really don’t understand or take time to understand the guidelines and orders from the Department of Health and the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act and what they require,” Anderson said. “I’m not hearing of any other business taking this much of a hard line.”
Anderson added that customers not allowed to wear masks in Pennsylvania Giant Eagles could cross into Ohio and enter a Giant Eagle without a mask and be allowed to shop.
He added that despite the state Secretary of Health’s order guidelines that all people should wear masks, if not, they are to be denied entry unless they have medical excuse with no documentation needed, Giant Eagle implemented policies and procedures that require all customers to wear masks even if they are disabled and they cannot wear a mask due to a medical conditions.
The plaintiffs in the case are seeking injunctive relief to be allowed to shop at the stores without a mask and reasonable attorney fees including litigation expenses and the costs in the action.
