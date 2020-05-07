Two musicals slated to be a part of the popular Summer at the State program at the State Theatre Center for the Arts have been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.
John Wagner, the artistic director for Summer at the State, said the creative team behind the program has seen theaters across the county suspending, postponing and canceling summer productions in the past month.
They decided the best course of action for the 2020 summer season was the err on the side of caution and delay the season's production of “Beauty and the Beast” and “Cabaret”.
“There was a lot of disappointment from our community of actors, designers and staff,” Wagner said, adding that many of the program's actors are only able to participate in the summer because of their regular jobs or school status. “So, for them especially, this was a major disappointment.”
However, Wagner said, almost everyone saw the news coming and agreed it was necessary for the safety of everyone involved, including patrons.
“Even if everything has calmed down by our original production dates, with so many unknowns at the moment, we would be very behind on the enormous amount of pre-production work that is required to produce these shows,” Wagner said. “It is comforting for all, including myself, to know that this is only a temporary pause and not an end to our program.”
But in the tradition of theater, the show will go on. Wagner said there are dates on hold during the late fall, and “Cabaret” will be presented at that time. If virus concerns scuttle those plans, Wagner said that production will join “Beauty and the Beast” and another musical to be announced for the 2021 summer season.
Wagner noted that refunds for already-purchased tickets for the two shows will be processed beginning next week. Those who purchased tickets also have the option of turning that purchase into a donation to the State Theatre to help it reopen at the appropriate time.
This was the first time Summer at the State tickets went on sale earlier in the year, he said, so more tickets were already sold at this point than in the past.
“I am so grateful to everyone who planned to join us this summer and already purchased their tickets,” Wagner said. “I hope they will join us at our future dates to enjoy these delightful productions.”
In the meantime, the Summer at the State will continue to make special performances happen. Two “State at Home” performances have already streamed live on the State Theatre’s Facebook page, including Summer at the State performers offering musical entertainment from their homes.
“We know that many of you are facing much greater challenges than the loss of a summer arts season,” Wagner's wrote in a Facebook post, adding they'll announce on the page when they'll be back up and running. “Our hearts are with you all.”
For more information, visit the State Theatre Center for the Arts at statetheatre.info or call 724-439-1360.
