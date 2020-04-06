According to data released by the state Department of Health Monday, cases of COVID-19 rose in Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties by a combined 15 occurrences.
The DOH reported 29 cases for Fayette County (up two from Sunday), 53 cases for Washington County (up three from Sunday) and 157 cases for Westmoreland County (up 10 from Sunday).
Greene County stayed at 12 cases for the third straight day.
Fayette County has one death from COVID-19, reported last week. It is the only death among Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
There have been 12,980 positive cases and 70,874 negative cases statewide, meaning that there are test results for 0.66% of the state’s estimated population.
Monday’s positive case total marked an increase of 1,470 from Sunday, smaller than the increase of 1,493 from Saturday to Sunday and the increase of 1,597 from Friday to Saturday.
“(I)t is way too early to tell whether we are seeing a true plateau in the numbers of new cases,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday.
“A surge is coming,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “The when and how bad that surge is really depends on all of us, what we do. We need to keep doing the things that we know can save lives.”
Wolf took the podium at the virtual press conference wearing a cloth mask and again asked Pennsylvanians to do the same if venturing out to guard against transmission of COVID-19, although he and Levine both urged Pennsylvanians to stay home.
Fayette County has 22.2 cases per 100,000 people, lower than Allegheny County (52.7), Westmoreland County (44.8), Greene County (32.9) and Washington County (25.6).
Eastern Pennsylvania has the highest rates of positive cases.
Levine said that about 1,613 patients were hospitalized due to COVID-19 throughout Pennsylvania, comprising roughly 12% of the state’s total case count. Of those 1,613 patients hospitalized, 533 needed a ventilator.
Levine reported that about 51% of hospital beds, 40% of intensive care unit beds and nearly 70% of ventilators were still available across the state’s health system as of noon Monday.
Wolf said the state has had challenges in purchasing medical equipment because there isn’t enough supply to meet the demand, noting that other states and countries are in the same market.
Wolf noted the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s announcement Saturday of the Pennsylvania Manufacturing Call to Action Portal, a portal that Wolf said would help mobilize manufacturers producing COVID-19-related products and identify companies that pivot to produce such supplies.
“I’m not sure that any Pennsylvania company can produce the ventilators we need as rapidly as we need,” Wolf said. “But many can rapidly produce components of ventilators like plastic piping. We have that capability within Pennsylvania, right here.”
Levine recommended that people refrain from congregating as usual for upcoming religious holidays such as Passover and Easter.
“If you would usually have your extended family over for a seder starting on Wednesday and then Thursday night, please don’t,” Levine said. “Maybe do it virtually. I think that that would be a great idea.”
