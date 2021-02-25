After several COVID-19 cases were detected, Uniontown Area High School moved to fully remote learning until Monday, March 8.
In a letter posted on the district’s website Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Charles Machesky indicated classes would be delivered to students in real time, adhering to their typical schedule. All other district buildings will continue to have in-person learning.
Student attendance will be taken during remote learning days via the Canvas system.
Since Feb. 8, five individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. The most recent was on Wednesday. That person had last been on campus on Feb. 19, according to the district.
Those who were in close contact will be notified by the state Department of Health.
Machesky noted the district is following state Department of Education’s guidelines, which recommend the suspension of in-person learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.