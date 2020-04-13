Unemployment claims continue to reach unprecedented numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and state officials said they have caught up with a backlog of claims.
As of Monday, 1,334,327 claims have been filed since a national emergency was declared for the coronavirus, according to state Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. In the previous three weeks, the department received about 40,000 claims.
Claims continued to increased locally in Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
In the week ending March 28, 1,944 new claims were filed in Fayette; 298 were filed in Greene; 2,438 were filed in Washington and 4,865 were filed in Westmoreland. Statewide, 275,392 were filed in the same time period, with nearly half categorized without county information. In the same time period, 2,128 people filed continued claims in Fayette; 423 filed in Greene; 2,670 filed in Washington; and 4,478 filed in Westmoreland.
In the week ending April 4, 2,227 new claims were filed in Fayette; 452 in Greene; 2,861 were filed in Washington and 5,935 were filed in Westmoreland. Statewide, 390,753 were filed in the same time period, with about half not categorized by county. In continued claims, 5,648 were filed in Fayette; 939 were filed in Greene; 6,566 were filed in Washington and 12,733 were filed in Westmoreland, according to L&I data.
The department also released data on claims by industry, which indicate the hardest hit industries were trade, transportation and utilities; leisure and hospitality and education and health service. Trade, transportation and utilities accounted for 51,550 claims, or 18.7%, the week ending March 28 and 80,587 the week ending April 4. Leisure and hospitality saw 54,949 of the claims March 28 and 61,663 or 15.8% April 4. Education and health services accounted for 40,885 or 14.8% March 28 and 62,021 or 15.9% April 4.
To handle the claims, the department has rehired 70 retired staff members, and they are in the process of adding 100 additional employees, many from other government offices. L&I also added a virtual assistant to its phone system, which has so far taken 5,000 calls, Oleksiak said.
“We know, that even with that, there are still frustrations with getting through,” he said, adding that they are all community members who have family members, neighbors and friends who are impacted by widespread layoffs. “We are in the business of helping them. We want to get their payments to them as soon as we can, so that is a responsibility we take very seriously.”
Susan Dickinson, director of the unemployment compensation office, said it was taking between two and three weeks for people to receive PIN numbers to file biweekly claims. The wait time is now about five to seven days, but they are continuing to allow claims for previous weeks when necessary.
“This is the largest filing we’ve seen, so far, for biweekly claims,” she said of the most recent week’s claims.
Officials continued to encourage people to file claims online, when possible, instead of calling. Claims can be made at www.uc.pa.gov.
The federal CARES Act is also expanding the number of people eligible for unemployment, the amount of money a person can receive and the length of time a person can receive unemployment. The act includes a $600 weekly increase for unemployment payouts through Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. Claimants do not have to file separately for that benefit, which will be received separately from the state unemployment compensation, Dickinson said.
Dickinson said she expects the program to be in place in about two weeks, and encouraged people who are eligible through the program to wait to file.
Some businesses are also hiring additional employees to help during the coronavirus pandemic. A listing of employers hiring immediately is available at pacareerlink.pa.gov.
“There are opportunities available for people that are able to work and looking for work,” Oleksiak said.
