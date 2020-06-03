Uniontown Area High School held an in-person, yet safety-conscious commencement ceremony for its senior class on Thursday.
“We just wanted to make sure we followed all CDC guidelines and do the best we can to make this a special ceremony for students while, at the same time, practicing social distancing with less than 25 people in the building,” said Uniontown Area High School Principal Heather Sefcheck.
A cheering committee of teachers with signs applauded the graduates as they left their vehicles and went inside. There, organizers announced the graduates' names with the graduation march playing and announced the students' future plans.
Seftcheck said organizers met several times to find the best way to handle a commencement ceremony and came up with a plan in early May.
Graduate Avionna Bannasch was unfazed by the changes due to COVID-19.
"I'm happy. I'm proud that I made it. I wanted a real graduation, but I'm proud. I'm just excited," she said, bouncing up and down to show her enthusiasm.
She plans to attend California University of Pennsylvania, and may pursue a degree in psychology.
Martyna Brumley plans to attend West Virginia University for speech pathology.
"I was a little nervous, but I'm OK now," she said with a smile.
Theron Chiado will venture farther from home to study at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina and pursue a degree in finance.
"It's a good business school," he said.
The ceremony was held at 4 p.m. in the Margaret Emelson Auditorium at the high school. Participants filled out an online application and were issued an invitation with a scheduled arrival time.
Only the graduate and up to four guests were permitted in the building.
All participants were asked to arrive in the same vehicle at the Wilson Avenue parking lot at their scheduled time, and one additional person was required to be the driver. That driver remained in the vehicle, with security directing the vehicles to proceed to the auditorium entrance on Fayette Street.
Sefcheck said school nurses were outside to conduct temperature checks for one family at a time as the drivers of the vehicles are directed to park and wait inside the vehicle for approximately 10 minutes until they’re directed to pick up the graduate and guests following the ceremony.
For the ceremony, two groups entered the auditorium at a time with each group entering on either side of the auditorium. The graduates were announced, came to the stage to receive their diploma and had a photo taken with Sefcheck and co-principal Robert Manges.
“Each student will get their mini-moment,” she said of the graduating class of 161 seniors.
Sefcheck added that the school's media center was on hand to record video of the ceremony, and will then edit down the content and post a video to YouTube.
Once the two groups left the auditorium, two more groups were called in.
Sefcheck said participation was optional for the seniors, but noted between 90% and 95% of the seniors agreed to take part in the ceremony.
“That is exciting for us,” she said.
All graduates were required to wear their cap and gown with no markings, decorations or messages permitted to be displayed on either.
Everyone entering the building was required to wear a mask to cover the nose and mouth.
Staff writer Alyssa Choiniere contributed to this report.
