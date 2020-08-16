Uniontown Area School District is pushing their start date for classes back a week.
Superintendent Charles Machesky confirmed that the start date for the 2020-2021 school year was pushed back from Aug. 24 to Aug. 31.
He cited several reasons for the change, the first being the Fayette County Career and Technology Institute not starting classes until Aug. 31.
“We didn’t want our career and technology students to lose five days of instruction,” Machesky said.
Another reason for the delay was for the district to have additional time to provide instruction to parents on the iPads and the learning model program for remote instruction.
Finally, Machesky said, the district has made arrangements with several cable providers to to provide home internet access to as many families in the district as possible, and wanted to give them extra time to do so.
“We’d like this to be seamless as possible,” Machesky said. “It’s difficult enough to do without adding additional problems.”
Machesky said, unfortunately, some households are so remote, the providers wouldn’t be able to install home internet access to all the families.
The district will have their students back to school in the form of remote learning for the first nine weeks of the school year.
Officials sent out a survey to parents in mid-July to see how they felt students should learn when schools reopen.
Ultimately, the district’s school board voted on Aug. 3 to have students learn virtually for their first nine weeks.
After that period, the school board will assess the number of COVID-19 hot spots in the state and then make a decision about how to continue forward.
