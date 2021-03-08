The Uniontown vaccine clinic located at the Uniontown Mall, has been utilizing a space formerly used by Burlington Coat Factory within the mall. For the weekend of March 19-21 however, they will relocate to the spaces previously occupied by the stores Justice and Hallmark.
Ron Smith, acting manager of the Uniontown Mall, said the move is temporary, but necessitated by a lease for the former Burlington space to be used for the Mon Valley Home Show those three days. After the weekend, the clinic will move back into the larger space.
COVID-19 Vaccine Taskforce Co-chair Muriel Nuttall ensured that no appointments would be affected. They will be administering vaccines in a location down the hall from their previous one. Nuttall said there will be volunteers stationed in the mall to make sure people who have appointments for those days are directed to the correct location.
Nuttall said the weekend is dedicated to administering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Their plan is to vaccinate 2,000 people with second doses within two days.
Although the temporary move will not affect those who have appointments to get vaccines, Nuttall said many hours of work will go into moving the clinic to the temporary location and moving it back afterward.
“The biggest challenge we have is the manpower challenge,” Nuttall said. “There will be volunteers up there moving each and every item.”
Nuttall said both vacant spaces that will be used are beside each other, so one of the spaces will be used as the clinic and the other space will be the observation area for those who received the second dose of the vaccine to be monitored for 15 minutes.
Nuttall said the task force has known they would need to relocate for that weekend. She said the Mon Valley Home Show is important to the businesses that will be represented there, and those involved in the task force want to be good partners but still continue the vaccine service.
“I think it’s important to remember these are all community-supporting events,” she said. “Our goal is to be a good partner here and to do what is necessary so we all can have some success. Certainly, in the big picture is supporting the community as a whole. That’s our goal and that’s the goal of the home show, so [temporarily relocating] is just something we need to do to keep moving forward.”
