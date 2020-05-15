Limited services are now available at the state Department of Transportation license and photo center in Uniontown.
The photo center at 855 N. Gallatin Ave. and the Greensburg center at 770 E. Pittsburgh St. opened Friday.
Centers at 250 Oak Spring Road in Washington and 5593 Glades Pike in Somerset opened Saturday.
The centers will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. On Wednesdays and Thursdays between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., times will be limited to customers 60 and older.
The centers will offer limited services, including:
n Commercial Driver License (CDL) transactions, including renewals, replacements, Medical Examiner’s Certificates (MECs), date of proof transactions, Hazardous Material Recertifications, and related transactions;
n Initial issuance transactions, including out-of-state transfers, ID card issuance, and related transactions;
n Photo license services;
n Driver license restoration services that cannot be completed online or via mail;
n Medical-related testing; and
n Non-U.S. citizen transaction processing.
PennDOT officials said the following services remain indefinitely unavailable: non-commercial road testing; REAL ID applications and transactions; in-person transactions or services that can be completed online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Customers seeking renewal of a non-commercial license or ID are asked to renew online or by mail.
Before entering a centers, customers will be screened and asked questions about potential COVID-19 symptoms, and all will be required to wear masks inside the facilities. Additional sanitization procedures have been put in place, and seating will be limited to maintain social distancing.
