Uniontown will hold a very different kind of Halloween parade this year.
Instead of thousands packing the streets to watch the annual parade, the Fayette Chamber of Commerce will use submitted photographs and videos of children, families and business, community and school groups to put together a virtual one.
“Faced with the realities of COVID-19 and the safety of holding an event of this magnitude as well combined with the impact of the street closure near five corners on Main Street, the committee has decided that the parade this year is just not possible,” said Muriel Nuttall, the executive director of the chamber.
Nuttall said the chamber organizes the annual event, which typically draws more than 5,000 spectators and more than 100 parade units to the streets of downtown Uniontown.
“As much as we’d love to bring our community together to enjoy a fun parade, we just cannot do it in a way that would ensure the safety of our motorists and keep everyone safe,” she said.
Like many organizations have had to do this year, Nuttall said the chamber looked for a virtual way to hold the event.
Costumed participants are invited to email the chamber their photos and videos by 4 p.m. Oct. 21. Those will be compiled into the “parade” that will air on Fayette County Television (Atlantic Broadband’s channel 77 in Fayette County) and on the chamber’s social media platforms.
“To make it even better, we will bring together some independent judges and award monetary prizes,” Nuttall said.
Best costume prizes will be awarded for preschool, elementary, middle and high school students. First place receives $75, while second will receive $50 and third, $25.
The first place family, business and community/school group will receive $100, with $75 for second and $50 for third.
Participation forms and criteria are available on the chamber’s website, fayettechamber.com. Photos must be sent as .jpeg files, and videos can be between 20 seconds and 1 minute in length.
Both can be submitted via email to info@fayettechamber.com, but videos can also be put on a flash drive and dropped off at the chamber’s 65 W. Main St. office in Uniontown.
The full contest rules are included in the participation form, which notes the parade is “family-friendly and follows the movie rating of G.”
For questions, call the chamber at 724-437-4571.
