While the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Fayette County isn’t cause for panic, the chief medical officer at Uniontown Hospital said it should signal to people that they need to continue adhering to mitigation mandates and recommendations.
Dr. Surabhi Gaur said over the next six to 12 months, it’s important that people continue to wear a mask, limit gatherings, consolidate trips for errands and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“I’m not saying that to panic people,” Gaur said, noting that those continued adjustments in the short term will keep more people safe, and hopefully continue to keep virus cases manageable. “It’s hard to be on supreme lockdown for 12 months, but to act like nothing happens, then we’ll have to deal with more surges of illness.”
With those surges could come reinstituted restrictions, she said. Allegheny County’s department of health recently shut down the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants for those visiting the facilities, and officials in Westmoreland and Washington counties reported last week that there had been discussions of a temporary stop to indoor dining as case counts in those counties surge.
Fayette County has not been hard hit by COVID-19 since its first case was identified on March 22, but as of Friday, 178 confirmed and probable cases were reported.
The number of cases is low, but in the first 10 days of July, the county logged 61 new cases – more than the 35 cases confirmed in Fayette in both May and June.
Gaur said it was “inevitable” that Fayette County would see a rise in cases, despite having few in the spring.
“Statistically, there was nowhere to go but up,” she said.
Uniontown Hospital Director of Community Relations Josh Krysak said hospital officials were once conducting about 60 tests daily for COVID-19. Testing requests then dropped to the mid-teens over a four-to-six-week period. Now, however, the hospital is conducting about 50 tests daily.
The increased need has led to a two-hour expansion of drive-up testing times at the facility. Beginning Monday, July 13, tests will be available between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. A prescription is necessary, and those seeking a test should follow instructional signs near the Emergency Department.
Both Gaur and Krysak stressed the continued need for awareness that the virus has not gone away, and the continued implementation of recommended mitigation efforts.
Gaur said she understands that people may be restless after having restrictions hamper their pre-pandemic routines. But, she said, people must balance eased restrictions with common sense.
For example, she said, if someone hasn’t seen 20 friends during self-quarantine, they should see those people but do so one at a time as opposed to all together.
“I think there’s a lot of convincing evidence that large indoor gathers are quite problematic or potentially problematic,” she said.
Continuing to wear a mask in public remains incredibly important too, she said.
“You don’t need to have it on all the time, but I think it’s a legitimate thing when you’re moving in a public place and in contact with random people. I think it’s the right thing to do,” Gaur said.
Krysak said it’s frustrating that masking is being politicized, when wearing one should ultimately be viewed as a gesture of kindness to those around you.
He said the hospital has been fortunate to not have its hospitalization rate jump up from the spike. He noted hospital officials continue to have a number of things in place to ensure for patient safety while at the hospital, even if the numbers go back up.
“If they need to come here, we’re absolutely safe,” he said.
