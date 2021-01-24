With Fayette County’s number of new positive COVID-19 cases on the decline, WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital has reinstated inpatient visitation.
Starting Monday, each patient will be allowed one visitor per day Monday through Friday between noon and 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
“Visitors are not allowed to switch off with another loved one and must remain masked and in the patient room after being screened and entering the facility,” said Josh Krysak, the hospital’s director of community relations.
CEO Dr. David Hess said he recognizes the importance of keeping patients and their families connected through in-person visits.
“We hope that this is just another step in a series of steps over the coming weeks and months that mark a return to more normal days as we all work to get this pandemic under control. This is truly a testament to the great efforts of all of our doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists - our whole team - throughout this challenge,” Hess said.
Krysak said the number of inpatient COVID-19 cases has “leveled significantly” following a peak at the end of the December.
The spike in cases necessitated the hospital setting up a secondary intensive-care unit to treat virus patients.
On Friday, the state Department of Health reported 46 new virus cases in the county – its sixth straight day out of triple-digit case increases.
Friday also marked the first day since Jan. 3 that no Fayette residents have died from the virus.
This month has marked the deadliest month in the county, with 89 of the 203 deaths occurring between Jan. 1 and Friday.
There has also been a drop in the need for drive-up testing at the hospital over the past three weeks, Krysak said.
“We were testing 140 or 150 people a day through our drive-up process and that number is now between 30 and 40 daily,” he said.
He said the facility’s leadership team continues to regularly meet to review trends and discuss challenges related to COVID-19, but is encouraged by the downward trends.
“While it is too early to declare that we are out of the woods for another surge in cases, we are certainly optimistic that what we anticipated could happen in the weeks after the (December) holidays has not occurred to this point,” he said.
Those coming to the hospital to visit an inpatient will be screened upon arrival. On weekdays, visitors must arrive before 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.