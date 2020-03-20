Uniontown Hospital is introducing a new triage trailer to test and treat patients who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, the new coronavirus.
The trailer will serve as an extension of the hospital's emergency department, designed to keep possible coronavirus patients separate from the rest of the hospital, and reduce their risk of exposure to any COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization. It will be up and running Monday, officials said.
"You keep hearing the healthcare facilities are going to be over-burdened," said Uniontown Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Surabhi Gaur. "We're basically extending our emergency department. It's going to be very streamlined."
Patients will be met at the front, and their vitals will be checked to see if they require emergency care. Anyone reporting coronavirus-like symptoms with strong vitals will be taken to the trailer outside the department. This will protect other patients and staff, and also protect the patient from any potential patients who are sicker. A separate X-ray facility will also be available inside the hospital but separate from the main area. Patients experiencing respiratory symptoms and requiring emergency care will be taken to a dedicated area of the hospital for possible COVID-19 patients instead of the trailer.
"It's going to be a really good thing for our community, and it's going to be a really good thing for our patients and staff also," she said.
The trailer, provided by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, is equipped with negative pressure that reduces the amount of germs inside, protecting the staff and the patients. The staff in the trailer will also use protective equipment. Other tests, such as strep tests, will also be in the trailer so that a patient receives a diagnosis even if it is not COVID-19.
"This new process is just one part of our continued efforts to provide for the safety and care our community in this time of crisis," Uniontown Hospital CEO Steve Handy said.
Tests were previously being sent out to labs in California and took four to five days to be returned. By Monday, a lab in Pittsburgh will be completing tests and returning results within one to two days. If there is a wait for patients reporting coronavirus-like symptoms, but who do not require urgent care, they will be asked to wait in their cars to be called on a cell phone.
"It is incumbent upon us to establish strict protocols and take all precautions as we care for those in need while also working to stem the spread of COVID-19," said Uniontown Hospital Community Relations Director Josh Krysak. "In times of crisis, we are called to rise up and meet exceptional challenges, and, as an organization, we are committed to doing just that. Each of our employees plays a pivotal role, regardless of their specific role at Uniontown Hospital, and we are thankful for them."
